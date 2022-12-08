Read full article on original website
Related
Missing North Carolina boaters found safe after being lost at sea
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found after being lost at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. Officials said 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
WCNC
North Carolina Attorney General to determine whether to file criminal charges against Mark Meadows
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its conclusion and findings in their investigation about whether Mark Meadows, the former United States congressman from the state and former chief of staff to President Trump, commited voter fraud. The information is now in the hands of the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, which will review the case file to determine where Meadows could face any criminal charges.
WCNC
How do you feel about closing fees on auto sales? SC Consumer Affairs wants to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have ever purchased a car in South Carolina, you may be familiar with the closing process related to the sale where dealerships can charge extra fees to complete the purchase. You may also be aware that currently there is a maximum closing fee of...
NC leaders consider new school year calendar to better meet needs of students, teachers
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
NCDOT says snow plow simulator saves them $158 an hour
MONROE, N.C. — An on-the-job driver simulator in Monroe is allowing North Carolina Department of Transportation snow plow drivers to train on winter weather removal ahead of future storms. "You can't wait until it snows. It's too late," Mark Scott, a safety consultant with NCDOT, said Tuesday. The NCDOT...
Comments / 0