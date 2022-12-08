ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Missing North Carolina boaters found safe after being lost at sea

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found after being lost at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. Officials said 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
North Carolina Attorney General to determine whether to file criminal charges against Mark Meadows

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its conclusion and findings in their investigation about whether Mark Meadows, the former United States congressman from the state and former chief of staff to President Trump, commited voter fraud. The information is now in the hands of the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, which will review the case file to determine where Meadows could face any criminal charges.
NCDOT says snow plow simulator saves them $158 an hour

MONROE, N.C. — An on-the-job driver simulator in Monroe is allowing North Carolina Department of Transportation snow plow drivers to train on winter weather removal ahead of future storms. "You can't wait until it snows. It's too late," Mark Scott, a safety consultant with NCDOT, said Tuesday. The NCDOT...
