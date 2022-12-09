Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Burger Bandit Strikes in Bronx McDonaldsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square
A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
Eater
Brooklyn’s Legendary Totonno’s Pizzeria Appears to Reopen After Three-Year Slumber
Coney Island’s famed Totonno’s pizzeria appears to be back open after closing due to the pandemic some three years ago. “You cannot go inside. You cannot use cash. You cannot select a size,” local Dick Zigun posted on Twitter over the weekend. Zigun, once called Coney Island’s “unelected mayor,” claims that the coal-oven pizzeria is now open on Saturdays and Sundays starting at noon — and accepting payment by credit card. (The shop has been cash-only for almost a century.) Google, which previously marked the venue as temporarily closed, now lists Totonno’s hours as Friday to Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Thrillist
NYC's East Village Staple Dallas BBQ Will Close Permanently
It's the end of an era for a downtown staple in NYC. The East Village location of local chain Dallas BBQ is set to close permanently at the end of the month, E.V. Grieve reports. The restaurant, which has operated on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 2nd Avenue...
cititour.com
Sexy By Nature Lives Up To Its Name in Brooklyn
SBN aka Sexy By Nature is an unassuming spot from the outside, but inside is a lively Latin bistro serving up some killer drinks and Japanese-Latin fusion bites. A bright neon sign on a green floral wall translates from Spanish into, “The one who looks suffers and the one who touches enjoys.”
thesource.com
Sei Less Co-Owner Dara Mirjahangiry Talks the NYC Hot Spot’s Inspiration, Celebrity Clientele & More
One of the staples in New York City restaurant culture and a Hip-Hop hub for amazing meals is Sei Less. The buzzing and booming restaurant is a go-to for visitors to the city and has been echoed in rap lyrics from some of your favorites. The Asian fusion restaurant is also perfect for a night out with friends, giving bae a fun night out to get a fit off, and even specialized events like their upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration.
Thrillist
This Interactive Map Has Information on Every Tree in New York City
NYC might be a concrete jungle, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of trees. Now, thanks to the NYC Parks Department, you can find information on just about any of them online. The department just released a brand new, interactive NYC Tree Map containing information about over 800,000 trees...
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
I ate it so you don’t have to: Wendy’s new Mozzarella Chicken ‘Che Bella’ and Peppermint Frosty
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do you get when Wendy’s gorgeous, juicy chicken patty puts on an Italian accent?. It becomes a Mozzarella Chicken Che Bella Sandwich, the stuff of test kitchen gods based in Wendy’s Dublin, Ohio, headquarters. And here in our hometown, where sensational Italian...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Holdouts: When New York City Building Owners Refuse To Sell
Let’s say you own your apartment, but a developer purchases the property and decides they want to kick you out. There’s a chance you can stand your ground – and be a holdout. Let’s take a look at three of the most famous holdouts in New York City’s history.
All-you-can-eat-buffets of Staten Island’s past, present and future | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The handsome new dining room of New China Hibachi and Sushi Buffet stood to be admired on a recent rainy Wednesday morning — shiny and brightly lit plus spread out with pods of comfortable seating. While getting settled for a Facebook live at the New Dorp restaurant an hour before service, I had no expectations of what lunch would bring.
Kokomo serves up Jamaican delights in Williamsburg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kokomo, a Jamaican eatery in Williamsburg, features Caribbean favorites like spicy lamb chops, vegan bowls, and plantain cups. Watch PIX11’s Kristin Cole’s full report in the video player.
thesource.com
DJ Webstar Teams with A$AP Ferg, Dapper Dan, Dave East & More for 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive
DJ Webstar has enlisted the help of some of Harlem’s biggest personalities for his annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive, which benefits The Boys and Girls Club and Dunlevy Milbank Community Center. The charitable initiative will begin on Sunday, Dec.18th at 3 pm inside Room 112 Lounge, located at 512 E. 117th St., New York, NY. All attendees are invited to bring brand new, unopened gifts and coats for youngsters of all ages and sizes, which will be distributed on Christmas Eve by Kids Rule Inc 501 (c) 3 at Dunlevy Milbank Community Center and other inner-city community centers to 1000 families and in need.
thesource.com
Dancehall Superstar Mavado Returns to NYC After 3-Year Hiatus
With the core of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, the concert industry is in full swing as patrons are flocking to their nearest ticket outlets and online ticket portals to enjoy their favorite artists live in concert. To no exception, dancehall superstar Mavado is one of the artists fans are looking forward to seeing in their nearest venues.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
multihousingnews.com
$72M affordable project launched in the Bronx
The development will offer affordable and supportive housing for seniors and people experiencing homelessness. Project Renewal has broken ground on the second phase of its affordable and supportive housing community in the Bronx. The nonprofit organization tapped ESKW/Architects and Bruno Frustaci to design and build Bedford Green House II. The project is expected to be completed in January 2025.
theblockcharlotte.com
Towering Statue Of Biggie Raised In Downtown Brooklyn
We know that The Notorious B.I.G. has a prominent space in the hearts of hip-hop fans. Now, he has a prominent space in his hometown. A new statute of the “Warning” rapper stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was a passion project for artist Sherwin Banfield.
Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop
NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
Thrillist
This NYC Landmark Will Be Renamed in Honor of the Central Park Five
The next time you're exploring the northern section of New York City's famed Central Park, you might notice that one of the gateways has a new name. The park's northern gate will be renamed "The Gate of the Exonerated" in honor of the Central Park Five, USA Today reports. This group of five Black and Latino teenagers was wrongfully convicted of a violent crime in the park in 1989. They were released from jail in 2002 after spending years behind bars for a crime they did not commit, and their case shined a spotlight on racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
