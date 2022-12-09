Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
Saginaw, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw. The Bay City Western High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Bay City Western High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Hemlock celebrates double-OT win
Hemlock entered the season with a young team. Now it’s a young and more confident team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth, Genesee Christian win at SVSU
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham was concerned about his team’s early season schedule. With a lineup that included Lansing Waverly, Goodrich, Warren DeLaSalle and Clarkston, Witham was worried that his team could very well start the season with a string of losses as they dealt with growing pains.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Multi-faceted attack is too hot to stop in victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 9, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ESSEXVILLE GARBER 70, SWAN VALLEY 64. There were...
Flint basketball highlights: Genesee’s Ryleigh Zinn sets single-game scoring record, tops 1,000 points
FLINT – Genesee’s Ryleigh Zinn topped the 1,000-point mark for her brilliant career and she did it in style Friday night. Zinn scored a school-record 43 points in a 63-50 victory over Flint-Elite to break the school record of 34 points held by her aunt, Mallory Zelley.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
MLive.com
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
MLive.com
Saginaw High plays Notre Dame Prep in Louis O'Neal High School Classic at SVSU
Saginaw High lays Notre Dame Prep at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Saginaw’s Javarie Holiday (25) takes a layup shot during a varsity boys basketball game between Saginaw High and Notre Dame Prep at SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Saginaw won with a final score of 74-51.Get Photo.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia poaches Monmouth, Saginaw Valley State for commits at QB, offensive line
Virginia coach Tony Elliott is bolstering depth on offense with a QB transfer from FCS Monmouth and an offensive line commit from D2 Saginaw Valley State. The Monmouth kid is Tony Muskett, who missed the final four games of the 2022 season with a knee injury, but before that was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2020 and 2021, and was the Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020.
abc12.com
Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight
FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
abc12.com
Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer. This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12
Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
The Tavern Kitchen and Bar in Fenton to hold grand opening this week
FENTON, MI - Save the date. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, located at 3600 Owen Road in Fenton, has announced its grand opening will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14. The location is at the old Meeting Place restaurant, with business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
abc12.com
Man injured while rescuing 26 pets from Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire officials are investigating after flames destroyed a Saginaw home over the weekend. The house in the 2600 block of Eddy Street near Michigan Avenue and I-675 sustained heavy damage in the fire, which broke out around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Two people living there were home....
abc12.com
Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
abc12.com
Operation Christmas Spectacular a big success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer thru out the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it, it's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. 200 care packages filled with toys,...
Comments / 0