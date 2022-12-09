ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese, MI

MLive.com

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
FREELAND, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw High plays Notre Dame Prep in Louis O'Neal High School Classic at SVSU

Saginaw High lays Notre Dame Prep at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Saginaw’s Javarie Holiday (25) takes a layup shot during a varsity boys basketball game between Saginaw High and Notre Dame Prep at SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Saginaw won with a final score of 74-51.Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
Augusta Free Press

Virginia poaches Monmouth, Saginaw Valley State for commits at QB, offensive line

Virginia coach Tony Elliott is bolstering depth on offense with a QB transfer from FCS Monmouth and an offensive line commit from D2 Saginaw Valley State. The Monmouth kid is Tony Muskett, who missed the final four games of the 2022 season with a knee injury, but before that was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2020 and 2021, and was the Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
abc12.com

Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight

FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer. This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Man injured while rescuing 26 pets from Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire officials are investigating after flames destroyed a Saginaw home over the weekend. The house in the 2600 block of Eddy Street near Michigan Avenue and I-675 sustained heavy damage in the fire, which broke out around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Two people living there were home....
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Operation Christmas Spectacular a big success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer thru out the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it, it's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. 200 care packages filled with toys,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

