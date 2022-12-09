ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Happy Birthday PNB Rock! Remembering The Philly Legend

By DNA
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpKgU_0jdaz1SA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBJAY_0jdaz1SA00

Source: Justin Thomas / PNB Rock Roots Festival

On this day, we celebrate the life of Philadelphia Legend PNB Rock. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, PNB Rock was made to make music. Coming up on the block of Pastorius and Baynton, PNB Rock burst onto the music scene with his debut track “My City needs Something”; which caught the attention of many of Philly’s top artists, as well as national recognition. “That song put Philly back on the map and really brought us closer to each other, more than we’ve ever been, at that time” a young fan explained.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 100.3 Philly’s R&B (@rnbphilly)

Since then, PNB Rock has been a Philly phenomenon turned global icon. PNB Rock has worked with some of the top stars in the music industry, all while being the best family man and father that he could be. PNB Rock never forgot where he came from and (always gave back to his community (L1)) every time the opportunity presented itself. We could go on and on about his accolades and accomplishments, but it’s imperative that we let the people speak for themselves on what he truly meant to the city of Philadelphia. We had one of our digital contributors, DNA, go around the city and ask people “What did PNB Rock mean to the city?” We spoke with a young mother who said PNB Rock surprised her son with an appearance at his 10th birthday party. “PNB didn’t have to do that. My son was smiling from ear to ear. That’s something he’ll remember for the rest of his life”. Overwhelmed with responses, we put together a compilation highlighting some of the best responses on what PNB Rock meant to Philadelphia.
RELATED: PNB Rock’s Best Moments in Philly. Forever Missed [Videos + Photos] RELATED: Twitter is Heartbroken After Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot &amp; Killed RELATED: PNB Rock Bets $100K The Sixers Will Beat The Hawks [WATCH]

Comments / 15

default-avatar
Guest
4d ago

I knew PNB Rock personally. While he had some issues, he was very kind and personable. The music scene has certainly lost an icon. RIP!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022

She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows suspect who gunned down 2 men in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released video Wednesday showing two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a double homicide on Halloween in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street. Police say a vehicle pulled up, and a man exited from the rear passenger side door before shooting at two men.The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were hit multiple times and were later pronounced dead.Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and green slide shoes.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A North Philadelphia museum closes for good this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bright spot in Philadelphia is getting ready to shut down for good.The Neon Museum of Philadelphia will turn out the lights for the final time on Sunday.The museum in North Philadelphia is shutting down after almost two years in business.We're told the staff is looking for a new spot to display its collection of vintage signs.You can get one last look between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

In Memory of Veteran Actor John Barrett

Veteran Hedgerow Theatre actor John W. Barrett, age 73, passed away on November 29, 2022. John is remembered as a talented actor who was generous with his fellow actors onstage and off. He treated everyone with respect whether they had acted for years or were just beginning. We will miss him.
MEDIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Sar’ron Williams, a 16-year-old male missing from Philadelphia, is in need of the public’s assistance in locating him. The last time he was seen was on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at 4915 Olive Street. Sar’ron has a thin build, height and weight are not provided, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black pants, and black and white sneakers. Please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911 if you have any information regarding Sar’ron’s whereabouts. The post Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez. Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead. The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy