Huntington, WV

herdzone.com

Marshall Women’s Basketball Heads to Florida to Visit High-Powered USF

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Following consecutive convincing home wins, the Marshall women's basketball team (5-3) heads south to face the University of South Florida Bulls (8-3) Wednesday morning in Tampa. Game Information. Date: December 14, 2022. Opponent: South Florida. Place: Tampa, Florida. Arena: Yuengling Center. Time: 11 a.m. ET. Watch: ESPN+
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Men’s Basketball Finishes Three-Game Road Swing in Greensboro

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team enters its final non-conference road game of the season as it heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for a contest against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday night. Game Information. Date: December 12, 2022. Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans. Place: Greensboro,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
lootpress.com

Prep Basketball: Kanawha Valley ready for hoops season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – High school boys basketball is back in the Kanawha Valley and surrounding communities, and this season again figures to feature some strong teams with serious shots at cutting down some nets in the postseason. Last spring, four teams from Kanawha or Putnam counties – George Washington...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mobile closet to offer free, rentable formal dresses to middle school students in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Fancy Bus Closet” will come to Charleston’s West Side Middle School on Thursday. The Fancy Bus Closet was started by Kanawha County School Bus Driver Brittany Elkins. She collects prom dresses and other dress clothes to distribute them for free to students via her converted school bus. West Side Middle […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

