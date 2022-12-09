Read full article on original website
Cloud County feels bite of child care crisis
There is a child care crisis in America. No community is immune, and that includes Cloud County. The strain this places on parents is exacerbating and financially draining. And the crisis is having a debilitating effect on the well-being of our nation. For all the economic data and postulations about...
T-Birds grind out 59-44 win over 24th-ranked Grizzlies
Another day, another win over a ranked Jayhawk Conference team for the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds. Cloud County, which knocked off then fourth-ranked Hutchinson Community College back on November 19 and 25th-ranked Barton Community College last Wednesday night, allowed just three points over the final 9:01 of the game to grind out a 59-44 conference win over the 24th-ranked Butler Community College Grizzlies Saturday afternoon in Bryant Gymnasium.
Grizzlies hand T-Birds third straight loss
When there was defense being played, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds had a 42-39 advantage on the Butler Community College Grizzlies. It was the unguarded shots that proved to be the difference for Butler. With Cloud County being whistled for 29 fouls in the game, the Grizzlies knocked down...
