ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Document reveals complicated details for 3G deal

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFPEC_0jdaqG0700

Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle campuses will transfer to the suburb’s school district and must be used for educational purposes, according to an agreement document released Friday.

The document, sent out near the close of business Friday, specifies the details of an arrangement announced earlier this week. All of the government entities involved with the transaction — Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the City of Germantown and the Germantown Municipal School District — must ratify the agreement. Shelby County Board of Commissioners will consider a funding resolution Wednesday.

The amount of the county’s share in the document is $72.5 million.

Earlier this year, Tennessee legislators passed a law codifying a state attorney general’s opinion prohibiting one school district from operating within the boundaries of another. Memphis-Shelby County Schools has Lucy Elementary in Millington and Germantown Elementary, Middle and High schools in Germantown, often called the 3Gs.

The sides were forced to find an agreement ahead of Jan. 1, when the law takes effect. Or else ownership went to Germantown.

However, GMSD campuses are expected to meet capacity needs, according to a facilities plan . A demographic study showed little change in future enrollment. If the city has no need for the elementary and middle school campuses, they may transfer to the city.

“We project in that we’re in pretty good shape for 10 years,” Mayor Mike Palazzolo said on WKNO’s “Behind the Headlines.” “We want to acquire property for 20 or 25 years down the road. We do a lot of long-term planning and are a little bit more strategic but those buildings would be used for educational purposes eventually.”

Germantown’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote Monday on the agreement that transfers ownership of the two schools and allows Memphis-Shelby County Schools to sell the high school bearing the suburb’s name to a private entity. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris estimated the sale to result in about $22 million for the county district. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare previously expressed interest in the high school campus, but declined comment following the announcement MSCS and Germantown had reached an agreement.

If the high school is not sold, the property would transfer to GMSD. If the suburban district has no need, the city would receive ownership.

The agreement is in line with the law impacting the transfer. It stated the buildings should be used for educational purposes unless it’s in the best interest of the community to sell.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will meet in a special-called meeting Wednesday afternoon. MSCS and GMSD are expected to consider the agreement in their respective meetings Thursday, Dec. 15.  If all parties approve the agreement, they will meet the deadline set by state law and avoid litigation as MSCS threatened.

The agreement allows nine years for current MSCS students attending the Germantown namesake schools to transition out. However, that could be accelerated.

As part of the deal, the City of Germantown will give MSCS $5 million. The County Commission will is expected to vote on a resolution giving MSCS $77.5 million toward a new high school in the Cordova area. The county is fronting Germantown’s portion of the money, and the suburb will repay the county over the next six years.

That money, along with Germantown’s $5 million, plus the sale of the GHS campus to a private entity, will be directed to the cost of the new high school.

While MSCS can already absorb the students at Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle in its current facilities, they need another high school to serve Cordova, where many of the GHS students reside.

Cordova High School is already past capacity, according to Patrice Thomas, MSCS chief of staff.

While MSCS owns GES, it may operate only as an elementary school. Similarly, GMS may only operate as a middle school under the county district’s ownership.

If MSCS decides it will no longer operate GES or GMS, it must give the city and suburban district six months notice.

In the agreement, the City of Germantown states it will do its best to support rezoning for Germantown High School when sold. The site is currently zoned residential.

Under the agreement, MSCS cannot sell GES or GMS to another entity.

Traffic has been a persistent concern near the 3G schools. Under the agreement, Germantown will begin supplying crossing guards beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. The item will be included in the city budget for the next nine years, or whenever MSCS leaves the campuses.

MSCS is not allowed to place the suburb’s name on any future schools, but may continue to use the name while in the 3G campuses. Any alumni association of Germantown High School may still use the name, per the agreement.

While Lucy Elementary in Millington is impacted, there is no agreement associated with that system. Millington Municipal School District would like to bring the elementary school into its fold and toured it recently, according to Superintendent Bo Griffin. However, there has not been significant movement toward an agreement or a date set to meet with MSCS leaders.

“Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials have held several conversations with Bo Griffin and his team and look forward to continuing talks with Millington leaders and an equally positive outcome for the members of our Lucy Elementary School family,” Cathryn Stout, MSCS chief of communications, said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the $77.5 million Shelby County Commission is issuing to MSCS, includes Germantown’s $5 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Germantown High School students speak out about the future of their school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown High School students are sharing their strong desire to move together. Their message comes after the announcement of a consensus agreement affecting the future of the so-called 3G schools. Several students shared their opinions about a new plan for their school. “The main focus would...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis City Council members meet to talk redistricting plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly built committee organized by the city of Memphis is set to have its first meeting Tuesday. The committee focuses on redistricting across the city. This committee was formed by city council members earlier in 2022. More than a dozen members make up the committee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Tipton County native named chief of staff to Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton

On Wednesday, Tipton County native Kevin Johnson was named the chief of staff for Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. “I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as my new chief of staff and Rosie Anderson as my new director of operations,” said Speaker Sexton. “Both are dedicated and hardworking professionals who have played a prominent role in serving our members and contributing to the House’s sustained success during the 112th General Assembly.”
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City’s impound lot: Putting out fires as they come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive problem at the Memphis impound lot. They are over capacity, and those in charge say two things have made it worse. “It’s a massive undertaking,” said Memphis Police Col. Doreen Shelton, who runs the place. “That’s 12 acres of vehicles out here.” The impound lot located in Frayser holds cars […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Matthew Barton announces campaign for DeSoto County District Attorney

Hernando attorney Matthew Barton announced his decision to run for DeSoto County District Attorney at a press conference on Tuesday. Barton, a criminal defense attorney with Little & Barton PLLC, said he plans to crack down on crime and become the first republican to hold the office. He pointed to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Wonder Junior High closes for day after fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day. School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning. All students and staff are safe. However, campus is closed for the rest of the day. There’s no word...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Restraining order against Peppertree Apartments could be extended another 4 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the last three months or so, Peppertree Apartments has not been allowed to sign on new tenants or extend current leases. This was after a judge ruled in favor of a temporary restraining order (TRO) being placed on the complex in late August after multiple findings were shown in Federal court of the unsafe conditions tenants face.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy