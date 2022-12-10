Document reveals complicated details for 3G deal

Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle campuses will transfer to the suburb’s school district and must be used for educational purposes, according to an agreement document released Friday.

The document, sent out near the close of business Friday, specifies the details of an arrangement announced earlier this week. All of the government entities involved with the transaction — Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the City of Germantown and the Germantown Municipal School District — must ratify the agreement. Shelby County Board of Commissioners will consider a funding resolution Wednesday.

The amount of the county’s share in the document is $72.5 million.

Earlier this year, Tennessee legislators passed a law codifying a state attorney general’s opinion prohibiting one school district from operating within the boundaries of another. Memphis-Shelby County Schools has Lucy Elementary in Millington and Germantown Elementary, Middle and High schools in Germantown, often called the 3Gs.

The sides were forced to find an agreement ahead of Jan. 1, when the law takes effect. Or else ownership went to Germantown.

However, GMSD campuses are expected to meet capacity needs, according to a facilities plan . A demographic study showed little change in future enrollment. If the city has no need for the elementary and middle school campuses, they may transfer to the city.

“We project in that we’re in pretty good shape for 10 years,” Mayor Mike Palazzolo said on WKNO’s “Behind the Headlines.” “We want to acquire property for 20 or 25 years down the road. We do a lot of long-term planning and are a little bit more strategic but those buildings would be used for educational purposes eventually.”

Germantown’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote Monday on the agreement that transfers ownership of the two schools and allows Memphis-Shelby County Schools to sell the high school bearing the suburb’s name to a private entity. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris estimated the sale to result in about $22 million for the county district. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare previously expressed interest in the high school campus, but declined comment following the announcement MSCS and Germantown had reached an agreement.

If the high school is not sold, the property would transfer to GMSD. If the suburban district has no need, the city would receive ownership.

The agreement is in line with the law impacting the transfer. It stated the buildings should be used for educational purposes unless it’s in the best interest of the community to sell.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will meet in a special-called meeting Wednesday afternoon. MSCS and GMSD are expected to consider the agreement in their respective meetings Thursday, Dec. 15. If all parties approve the agreement, they will meet the deadline set by state law and avoid litigation as MSCS threatened.

The agreement allows nine years for current MSCS students attending the Germantown namesake schools to transition out. However, that could be accelerated.

As part of the deal, the City of Germantown will give MSCS $5 million. The County Commission will is expected to vote on a resolution giving MSCS $77.5 million toward a new high school in the Cordova area. The county is fronting Germantown’s portion of the money, and the suburb will repay the county over the next six years.

That money, along with Germantown’s $5 million, plus the sale of the GHS campus to a private entity, will be directed to the cost of the new high school.

While MSCS can already absorb the students at Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle in its current facilities, they need another high school to serve Cordova, where many of the GHS students reside.

Cordova High School is already past capacity, according to Patrice Thomas, MSCS chief of staff.

While MSCS owns GES, it may operate only as an elementary school. Similarly, GMS may only operate as a middle school under the county district’s ownership.

If MSCS decides it will no longer operate GES or GMS, it must give the city and suburban district six months notice.

In the agreement, the City of Germantown states it will do its best to support rezoning for Germantown High School when sold. The site is currently zoned residential.

Under the agreement, MSCS cannot sell GES or GMS to another entity.

Traffic has been a persistent concern near the 3G schools. Under the agreement, Germantown will begin supplying crossing guards beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. The item will be included in the city budget for the next nine years, or whenever MSCS leaves the campuses.

MSCS is not allowed to place the suburb’s name on any future schools, but may continue to use the name while in the 3G campuses. Any alumni association of Germantown High School may still use the name, per the agreement.

While Lucy Elementary in Millington is impacted, there is no agreement associated with that system. Millington Municipal School District would like to bring the elementary school into its fold and toured it recently, according to Superintendent Bo Griffin. However, there has not been significant movement toward an agreement or a date set to meet with MSCS leaders.

“Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials have held several conversations with Bo Griffin and his team and look forward to continuing talks with Millington leaders and an equally positive outcome for the members of our Lucy Elementary School family,” Cathryn Stout, MSCS chief of communications, said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the $77.5 million Shelby County Commission is issuing to MSCS, includes Germantown’s $5 million.