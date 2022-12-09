ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little-known luxury Lamborghini 4×4 with a 400hp V12 goes up for sale and the price is staggering

By Rory White
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsHqm_0jdaptwt00

A STUNNING Lamborghini 4x4 is going under the hammer - but not many people know it ever existed.

These days most luxury brands have a big SUV, but back in the late 1970s it was only Lamborghini that dared consider one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWThQ_0jdaptwt00
Many see the Lamborghini LM002 as the first luxury performance 4x4 Credit: RM SOTHEBY'S

In 1977 Lamborghini looked into building a posh 4x4 to sell to the US army called the LM001, but that plan never worked out.

Lambo carried on regardless, coming up with this, the LM002, which was sold as a luxury performance 4x4 to the public instead.

Only 300 LM002s were ever made and this one is number 279.

It's up for auction with RM Sotheby's in Miami and is expected to fetch as much as $250,000.

Despite this 1991 car being more than 30 years old, it has only covered 5,549 miles.

The LM002 is fitted with a massive V12 engine with more than 400hp and has seating for four people in its leather-clad interior.

It was known as the 'Rambo Lambo' in its day after Sylvester Stallone reportedly had one for a time.

The advert reads: 'While the car’s early history is unknown, the centre console retains a sticker representing the Japan Lamborghini Owner’s Club, indicating that it might have been owned by a Japanese enthusiast at some point.

'By early 2014, the LM002 was acquired by the consignor, a discerning collector based in Kuwait.

'In 2014 the exhaust system was modified and the exterior was repainted in the car’s current shade of Rosso.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ffhiu_0jdaptwt00
This 1991 example is for sale at auction with RM Sotheby's Credit: RM SOTHEBY'S
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILDht_0jdaptwt00
It's thought this LM002 could go for as much as $250,000 at the Miami auction Credit: RM SOTHEBY'S
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZVol_0jdaptwt00
Lamborghini fitted a huge V12 engine with more than 400hp Credit: RM SOTHEBY'S

