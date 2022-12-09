U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5.The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids from severe COVID-19 at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from a variety of respiratory illnesses.Omicron-targeted booster shots made by Moderna and rival Pfizer already were open to everyone 5 and older.The FDA now has cleared their use in tots starting at age 6 months -- but just who is eligible depends on what vaccinations they’ve already had, and which kind. Few youngsters have gotten the...

6 DAYS AGO