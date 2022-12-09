Read full article on original website
MAFS star Jules reveals her struggle to get pregnant again
Popular MAFS couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have revealed that while they are hoping to have a second baby in the very near future, the fertility journey hasn’t been as easy as last time. Jules and Cam met on season six of MAFS, and are one of the...
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Fans Are Shocked By Simon Cowell's New Appearance, But He's Been Open About His Weight Loss Journey For Awhile
Fans have been giving their two cents on Simon Cowell, who's been discussing his health for some time now.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Timeline
Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up. The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe […]
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Fans are unsure if Simon Cowell’s ‘new’ face has the X Factor
Fans think Simon Cowell has got a “new” face after he appeared on a social media video and fans were unable to “recognise” him. The 63-year-old appeared in a now-deleted Britain’s Got Talent promotion video, just days after David Walliams announced he was quitting the show.
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Took a ‘Break’ From IVF Journey
A momentary pause. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and husband Travis Barker are taking a break from in vitro fertilization (IVF), while still planning to expand their family with a baby of their...
Piers Morgan posts raunchy photos of his wife amid claims he fancies Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time. The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden. "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote. For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain. Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB...
Gyles Brandreth claims Meghan Markle turned down Queen’s offer of help from Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Royal broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has claimed Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s offer to have Sophie, Countess of Wessex help her with royal duties.In an interview for ITV’s Lorraine, he said the Duchess of Sussex preferred to have Prince Harry help her after she joined the royal family.“Meghan said, ‘No, I don’t think I need that, I’ve got Harry,” Brandreth claimed to host Lorraine Kelly.In the new tell-all Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, Meghan said that she struggled to adjust to life as a royal.“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside...
Meghan Markle's Estranged Half-Brother Calls Docuseries 'Disturbing,' Reveals He's Filming His Own To Tell Family's Truth
In Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan Markle didn't bite her tongue when it came to discussing the tension she's experienced with her family, but estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. insisted that what she told viewers "is so far off on so many different levels."Thomas particularly took issue with what the parents-of-two said about his and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, calling Prince Harry's words "horrible" and "disturbing.""Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous," he stated while appearing on the British show Talk...
Scott Disick Has ‘Stepped Up His Treatment and Therapy’ Amid Sobriety Journey, Is Working on ‘Bettering Himself’
A lifelong journey. Scott Disick is committed to "bettering himself" after several previous rehab stints, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The reality star, 39, "has stepped up his treatment and therapy" in recent weeks, the insider tells Us, adding that Disick is focusing on improving "his mental well-being" and […]
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
