In Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan Markle didn't bite her tongue when it came to discussing the tension she's experienced with her family, but estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. insisted that what she told viewers "is so far off on so many different levels."Thomas particularly took issue with what the parents-of-two said about his and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, calling Prince Harry's words "horrible" and "disturbing.""Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous," he stated while appearing on the British show Talk...

4 DAYS AGO