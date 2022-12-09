ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

Another member of the Old Boy's Club excusing Another member from any responsibility regarding the poisoning of The People, for $$.

Bridget Smith
3d ago

They will never prosecute ex governor Rick Snyder. If they do then they would also have to prosecute Gretchen Whitmer for the same thing in Benton Harbor. We just sit here and watch politicians make a mockery of us tax payers.

AP_000733.d400e13c20e9484eb64ed4c6e45768be.2037
4d ago

Shouldn’t have done that, he did absolutely nothing to help the Flint water problem.

