Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago
Another member of the Old Boy's Club excusing Another member from any responsibility regarding the poisoning of The People, for $$.
18
Bridget Smith
3d ago
They will never prosecute ex governor Rick Snyder. If they do then they would also have to prosecute Gretchen Whitmer for the same thing in Benton Harbor. We just sit here and watch politicians make a mockery of us tax payers.
6
4d ago
Shouldn’t have done that, he did absolutely nothing to help the Flint water problem.
12
Related
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
Michigan Man Moons Judge During Court Appearance
'I want the record to reflect... he has removed his pants to show the court his backside.'
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
Judge Orders Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels $54K in Attorney Fees, But Her Debt to Him Remains Far Greater
As Manhattan prosecutors reportedly renew their focus on a criminal investigation into Donald Trump, lawyers are closer to knowing the final tab for the litigation that first thrust the former president’s relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels into the public spotlight. A judge in Los Angeles last week...
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Watchdog group wants DeSantis held in contempt over withholding public records
TALLAHASSEE — A public records watchdog on Wednesday asked a Tallahassee judge to charge the DeSantis administration with contempt of court for continuing to withhold public records about its handling of the relocation of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September. The Florida Center for Government Accountability...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents
MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Jack Smith, special counsel named in the Trump investigations, has ties to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newly-appointed special counsel selected to oversee the pair of criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has previous ties to the borough. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that Jack...
Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slammed’ by appeals court in Trump case
Three months ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the controversial call to appoint an independent expert to examine documents — including classified government materials — seized by FBI agents from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Judge orders election worker to stand trial for tampering with voting equipment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County election worker was looking for discrepancies with election results when he was allegedly caught tampering with a voting machine after the August primary, a detective testified in court. The man, James D. Holkeboer, went as far as inserting a thumb drive into...
