The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a road rage type incident that occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a black Cadillac that was driving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 14. It was reported that the driver flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing by. The person who reported the incident was able to follow the Cadillac and give Nicollet County Dispatchers accurate information about the vehicle and its location. This information assisted the Nicollet County Deputies along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a New Ulm police officer in locating and identifying the driver of the Cadillac and obtaining his statement. A suspect has been identified. No other information will be released until formal charges have been filed.

NICOLLET COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO