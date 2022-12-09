Read full article on original website
Joyce Armstrong
Joyce Armstrong, age 94, formerly of Comfrey, passed away on December 13, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield. Service will be held at the church on Monday at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers and Chaplain Noel Wetter. Interment will be at the Springfield City Cemetery in Springfield, MN.
Sibley County Choral Society
The Sibley County Choral Society performing the program “Hurry To Bethlehem” at the Church of St. Francis de Sales in Winthrop on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sibley County Choral Society Director Robyn Woods of Kasota was honored during the performance. This is her final performance as director after 16 years in the role.
Madonna Hillesheim
Madonna Hillesheim, age 96, of Springfield, passed away on December 10, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers. Interment will be at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield, MN.
STEVENS RECEIVES OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD
The Association of Minnesota Counties held their annual conference in Bloomington last week and outstanding service awards were handed out. Among the recipients was Brown County Highway Engineer Wayne Stevens. Stevens has spent 33 years as a highway engineer with 20 of those in Brown County. Award recipients exhibit excellence, innovation and dedication to their work and county government. Individuals from Renville, Carlton, Isanti and St. Louis Counties also received awards.
Tuesday Schedule
MAYER LUTHERAN________AT SIBLEY EAST________7:15PM. S.E.S.M.________AT SLEEPY EYE_________7:30PM ON SAM. TRI CITY UNITED________AT MAYER LUTHERAN________7:15PM. ST CLAIR/LOY QUAD-LESUEUR/HEN, SIBLEY EAST, SPRINGFIELD. BOY’S HOCKEY. WASECA________AT NEW ULM_________7:30PM. MINNESOTA RIVER________AT REDWOOD VALLEY________7PM. WORTHINGTON________AT FAIRMONT________7PM. GIRL’S HOCKEY. NEW ULM_______AT ALBERT LEA_________7:15PM. FAIRMONT_______AT WORTHINGTON________7PM. MINNESOTA RIVER_________AT NEW PRAGUE_______7:15PM. MARSHALL_______AT MANKATO WEST_________7:30PM. GYMNASTICS. NEW...
Mildred Rettmann
Mildred Rettmann, age 98, of Winthrop passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Charles J. Forster
Charles J. Forster age 76, of Sleepy Eye, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12:00 noon. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl . Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military honors will be provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
BARBARA OSBORNE
87-year-old Barbara Claire Osborne of Madelia passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. Visitation will be on Friday, December 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Pilgrim Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madelia on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with interment following in the Calvary Cemetery.
Ardis Irene Mikkelson
Ardis Irene Mikkelson, age 93, of Madelia, MN, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church-Madelia, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm. The clergy will be Deacon Lyla Klee. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Madelia.
ONE HURT IN MCLEOD COUNTY CRASH
A Willmar man was hurt in a rollover crash in McLeod County Tuesday evening. The state patrol was called out around 8:35 pm to Highway 7 in Acoma Township. A Dodge Ram driven by Craig Holmgren of Willmar was westbound on highway 7, left the roadway and rolled. Holmgren was taken to Hutchinson ER with non-life threatening injuries. The road was wet and Holmgren wore his seatbelt.
ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 14
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a road rage type incident that occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a black Cadillac that was driving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 14. It was reported that the driver flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing by. The person who reported the incident was able to follow the Cadillac and give Nicollet County Dispatchers accurate information about the vehicle and its location. This information assisted the Nicollet County Deputies along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a New Ulm police officer in locating and identifying the driver of the Cadillac and obtaining his statement. A suspect has been identified. No other information will be released until formal charges have been filed.
