The Danish energy company is confident that the project will find green solutions at scale to fight climate change and to secure regional energy independence. Orsted, which is developing the project with Skovgaard Energy, plans for the first phase to have an electrolysis capacity of 150MW and to be powered by onshore wind and solar PV. Yet the pair sees the biggest opportunity lying offshore as they said the project’s eventual electrolysis capacity could reach 3GW “if the necessary offshore wind capacity and hydrogen infrastructure in and out of Denmark are established”. Under this scenario, renewable hydrogen could be exported on a large scale across Europe.

1 DAY AGO