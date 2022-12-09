Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
World's first Chinese-made passenger aircraft takes to the skies
The world's first COMAC C919 aircraft was delivered on Friday to its first-ever customer, China Eastern Airlines (CEA), reported Aviation Source News. This is a milestone in China's aviation industry, as it marks the first large Chinese-made passenger aircraft to ever be built in accordance with international airworthiness standards and owning independent intellectual property rights. It lines up in direct competition with Airbus SE's Airbus A320 and Boeing Co's Boeing 737 aircraft.
UK, Japan, and Italy are joining forces to build a new next-generation fighter jet that can fight with artificial intelligence
Britain's defense ministry said the future aircraft is expected to have advanced capabilities and be "compatible" with other NATO fighter jets.
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
defensenews.com
Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
traveltomorrow.com
Pollute less or pay more, Belgium tells aviation industry
From next spring, Belgians could be breathing easier and those living under noisy flight paths could find they have a quieter life. Belgium is targeting private jets, short-haul flights and older, more polluting craft with new taxes at Brussels Airport, reports Reuters. Aircraft using the airport must pay fees to...
China's intercontinental military drone Wing Loong-3 can fly 6,200 miles with air-to-air missiles
The Chinese military recently unveiled the Wing Loong-3, its intercontinental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition held in Guangdong province, South China Morning Post reported. Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the Wing Loong drones resemble the Predator/ Reaper drones used by...
traveltomorrow.com
KLM’s CEO believes passengers ought to choose the train whenever possible
The CEO of KLM, Marjan Rintel, is encouraging people to travel by train rather than by plane for short distances, and believes the airline sector should stop viewing rail as a competitor. Rintel is following the same rationale as that of the French government, which has banned short air links (less than 2.5 hours) in France if there is an alternative by train. The decree has been validated by the EU.
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted
Empty streets, deserted shopping centers, and residents staying away from one another are the new normal in Beijing -- but not because the city, like many Chinese ones before it, is under a "zero-Covid" lockdown.
traveltomorrow.com
Orsted and Skovgaard plan large-scale renewable hydrogen project in Denmark
The Danish energy company is confident that the project will find green solutions at scale to fight climate change and to secure regional energy independence. Orsted, which is developing the project with Skovgaard Energy, plans for the first phase to have an electrolysis capacity of 150MW and to be powered by onshore wind and solar PV. Yet the pair sees the biggest opportunity lying offshore as they said the project’s eventual electrolysis capacity could reach 3GW “if the necessary offshore wind capacity and hydrogen infrastructure in and out of Denmark are established”. Under this scenario, renewable hydrogen could be exported on a large scale across Europe.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
Personal inflation calculator: find out how UK price rises affect you
This online tool will help you discover what is contributing to your household’s cost of living increases
Aviation International News
Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s
Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
monitordaily.com
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
UK inflation ‘eases slightly’ to 10.7%; but Hunt warns ‘wrong choices’ would prolong the pain – business live
Inflation falls back a little from 41-year high as motor fuels price rises slow, but costs rise faster in restaurants, hotels, cafes and pubs.
UK inflation eases slightly to 10.7% ahead of Christmas
Inflation has fallen slightly ahead of Christmas to 10.7 per cent.The new Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure for last month was down from a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said inflation remained at “historically high levels” despite the drop. Food prices and energy bills were continuing to drive the overall rise in the cost of living, its figures showed.Have you been affected by this story? Please contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukJeremy Hunt, the British chancellor, said it was “the number one enemy” after the latest rate was published.Inflation eased back by more than expected...
Europe’s first cutting-edge submarine drone could ‘dominate the underwater battlespace’
The U.K. Royal Navy has given Plymouth company MSubs a contract for £15.4 million (approx $19 million) to build a cutting-edge crewless submarine. Britain expects the submarine drone to protect crucial national infrastructure and surveil underwater activity when it is delivered to the Navy in two years, according to a statement from the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence on Thursday.
