Sarah Fowler Smith, 96, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Quail Haven Retirement Village in Pinehurst. Sarah was born on September 13, 1926 in Birmingham, AL, to the late Oscar and Sarah Sweeney Fowler. Sarah and her husband Charlie were married 57 years. They retired to Ocala, FL and lived there 25 years until his passing in 2004. She then became a resident of Pinehurst, NC, for the last 19 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family, gardening, and laughing. She also enjoyed sharing the song in her heart and the dance in her step with others. She attended Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO