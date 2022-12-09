Karin Zoanelli, (nee Redlich), 87, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 4th. Born in Hamburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Hertha Redlich. Karin grew up in Hamburg, and was an avid figure skater in her teenage years. As a young woman, she had worked as a journalist for United Press International. She met her husband, Bruno, while vacationing in Italy. They were married in Bermuda where they lived until 1967 when they immigrated to the United States, eventually settling in Kensington, MD. Her love for North Carolina undoubtedly motivated her and Bruno’s move to Pinehurst for retirement where she enjoyed a slower pace. Most days she could be found enjoying a meal with friends or helping at her church. Even as her health issues progressed and forced her to slow down, she could always be found on Bruno’s arm surrounded by friends.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO