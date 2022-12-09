ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 last-minute wine gift ideas to save the day

I frequently leave holiday shopping to the last minute. Knowing I’m not alone, here are seven sure-fire gift ideas that can be gathered quickly. 2021 Elk Cove Vineyards ‘Condor’ Pinot Noir ($55) In 2007, Elk Cove co-founder Dr. Joe Campbell volunteered at a small medical clinic in...
NEWBERG, OR
Peacock Lane, Posada Milagro, and Winter Wassail: 10 things to do this week

We’re more than halfway through December and the holiday offerings keep rolling in. This week features a few Winter Solstice celebrations as well as Christmas and Hanukkah events. If you’re not filled to the top with holiday lights, Portland favorite Peacock Lane finally opens this week joining other lighting displays that have been open since late November.
PORTLAND, OR
Dumpling Week will return for 2023: Here’s how restaurants can participate

Calling all Portland restaurants: Dumpling Week is returning in 2023, and we’re looking for your participation. To celebrate The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, we’re inviting any and all interested restaurants, food carts and bars to apply to participate in the 2023 festivities. Applications for the event will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 2 (fill out the form here). The event takes place Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
PORTLAND, OR
Metropolitan Youth Symphony brings the Hungry Caterpillar to life

Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s January 8th concert (4:00pm) will bring five of Eric Carle’s most beloved stories – The Very Hungry Caterpillar, I See A Song, The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Quiet Cricket, and Papa, Please Get The Moon For Me – to the stage with a unique and collaborative mix of animation, live orchestral music, and narration. Perfect for the young and young at heart, this concert will feature original compositions by English composer Julian Nott performed by MYS’ Symphony Orchestra, a screening of animations by Illuminated Films, and live narration courtesy of All Classical Portland’s International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN).
PORTLAND, OR

