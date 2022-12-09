Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s January 8th concert (4:00pm) will bring five of Eric Carle’s most beloved stories – The Very Hungry Caterpillar, I See A Song, The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Quiet Cricket, and Papa, Please Get The Moon For Me – to the stage with a unique and collaborative mix of animation, live orchestral music, and narration. Perfect for the young and young at heart, this concert will feature original compositions by English composer Julian Nott performed by MYS’ Symphony Orchestra, a screening of animations by Illuminated Films, and live narration courtesy of All Classical Portland’s International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO