Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup

 4 days ago
LUSAIL, Argentina — (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.

The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.

The game resumed after a short break.

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

