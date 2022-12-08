Architects deal with building codes every day. One of those is “ADA” – the American Disability Act. Many forget the 1973 “Rehabilitation Act” which banned discrimination on the basis of disability by any recipient of federal funds. Its basis was modeled after previous laws which banned discrimination towards race, ethnic origin and sex. For the first time, the exclusion and segregation of people with disabilities was viewed as morally wrong and illegal. Architects focus on the factoids of the ADA’s requirements that was enacted in the year 2000, and continuously updated since then.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO