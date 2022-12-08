ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

8 hurt in fire at NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes as well as cars, e-bikes and motor scooters, police and fire officials said. The fire at the Erie Basin Auto Pound, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

CT artist behind 2022 Hannukah Forever stamp appearing at New Haven post office Wednesday

The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

CT Culture Crawl returns to support local theater, business

WILTON — Early in 2022, a tour of local theater productions in Wilton, Ridgefield and Westport launched from an idea from the Wilton Economic Development Commission and member Alison Smith. The local arts tour, deemed the inaugural "CT Culture Crawl," was a sellout. "We really had a lot of...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

2022 All-FCIAC Fall Teams

Editor’s note: GameTimeCT will update as teams are released. Coach of the Year: Laurie LaRusso, Darien. First Team: Maggie Carley, Trumbull; Leilani Gillespie, Darien; Tatum Holderied, Fairfield Ludlowe; Jillian Roche, Darien; Maggie Saleeby, Greenwich; Kendall Scholz, Wilton; Lily Stevens, New Canaan; Selina Torstere, Fairfield Warde. Second Team: Caitlin Allen,...
DARIEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton schools sees uptick in absences amid flu season, COVID

WILTON — The school district has noticed a lower than usual attendance rate as the number of cases for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 climb across the county and state. Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith said the district is "trending a bit lower than our typical average"...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Woog's World: 'Sing We Noel' is a Candlelight Concert staple, but how did it start?

The lights dim. The auditorium falls silent. From the wings, unseen singers greet the audience. Their voices fade. The orchestra begins with a downbeat. Choral voices join. This time the vocalists are seen. They proceed slowly and solemnly – step by measured step – down the center and side aisles. Wearing long blue robes and holding (battery-powered) candles, they sing majestically:
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Column: Buildings should go beyond “accessibility” to “visitability”

Architects deal with building codes every day. One of those is “ADA” – the American Disability Act. Many forget the 1973 “Rehabilitation Act” which banned discrimination on the basis of disability by any recipient of federal funds. Its basis was modeled after previous laws which banned discrimination towards race, ethnic origin and sex. For the first time, the exclusion and segregation of people with disabilities was viewed as morally wrong and illegal. Architects focus on the factoids of the ADA’s requirements that was enacted in the year 2000, and continuously updated since then.
GUILFORD, CT

