Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
The African American Woman Who Developed the Home Security SystemCeebla CuudQueens, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
8 hurt in fire at NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored
NEW YORK (AP) — Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes as well as cars, e-bikes and motor scooters, police and fire officials said. The fire at the Erie Basin Auto Pound, a...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT artist behind 2022 Hannukah Forever stamp appearing at New Haven post office Wednesday
The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
wiltonbulletin.com
wiltonbulletin.com
CT Culture Crawl returns to support local theater, business
WILTON — Early in 2022, a tour of local theater productions in Wilton, Ridgefield and Westport launched from an idea from the Wilton Economic Development Commission and member Alison Smith. The local arts tour, deemed the inaugural "CT Culture Crawl," was a sellout. "We really had a lot of...
wiltonbulletin.com
2022 All-FCIAC Fall Teams
Editor’s note: GameTimeCT will update as teams are released. Coach of the Year: Laurie LaRusso, Darien. First Team: Maggie Carley, Trumbull; Leilani Gillespie, Darien; Tatum Holderied, Fairfield Ludlowe; Jillian Roche, Darien; Maggie Saleeby, Greenwich; Kendall Scholz, Wilton; Lily Stevens, New Canaan; Selina Torstere, Fairfield Warde. Second Team: Caitlin Allen,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton schools sees uptick in absences amid flu season, COVID
WILTON — The school district has noticed a lower than usual attendance rate as the number of cases for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 climb across the county and state. Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith said the district is "trending a bit lower than our typical average"...
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog's World: 'Sing We Noel' is a Candlelight Concert staple, but how did it start?
The lights dim. The auditorium falls silent. From the wings, unseen singers greet the audience. Their voices fade. The orchestra begins with a downbeat. Choral voices join. This time the vocalists are seen. They proceed slowly and solemnly – step by measured step – down the center and side aisles. Wearing long blue robes and holding (battery-powered) candles, they sing majestically:
wiltonbulletin.com
Column: Buildings should go beyond “accessibility” to “visitability”
Architects deal with building codes every day. One of those is “ADA” – the American Disability Act. Many forget the 1973 “Rehabilitation Act” which banned discrimination on the basis of disability by any recipient of federal funds. Its basis was modeled after previous laws which banned discrimination towards race, ethnic origin and sex. For the first time, the exclusion and segregation of people with disabilities was viewed as morally wrong and illegal. Architects focus on the factoids of the ADA’s requirements that was enacted in the year 2000, and continuously updated since then.
wiltonbulletin.com
Donovan Clingan dominates as UConn men's basketball beats LIU. Why freshman's ready for Big East play
STORRS — Every one of Donovan Clingan’s baskets for the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon came either with his fingers on the rim (dunk after dunk) or just inches away (layup after layup), and with all sorts of open space around him. Clingan went 10-for-10 from...
Comments / 0