1955 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing: Germany’s Classic Race Car
A perfect example of what makes vintage cars great. The Mercedes 300 SL has been one of the most prominent sports cars and racing history ever since its introduction in the 1950s. Right out of the gate, it helped build the Mercedes brand into one that cared about performance and style cementing it as one of the greats in the minds of enthusiasts everywhere. Of those vehicles, there is one particular subgenre of 300 SL‘s that are extremely prominent within car culture. You might know it as the Gullwing.
bikepacking.com
2022 Bikepacking Awards: Film, Photography, Writing, and Art
In the second installment of our 2022 Bikepacking Awards, we honor creative endeavors by showcasing the work of talented individuals and teams with 30 awards spanning nine categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Trip Photography, Best Event Documentation, Best Writing, and more. Find them all here…. To recognize all that’s...
bikepacking.com
The Bikepacking Journal 08
In case you missed it, take a peek inside the eighth issue of The Bikepacking Journal here, which we published this spring. Plus, find details on how to become a member of our Bikepacking Collective and get a printed collection of stories and photos delivered to your door twice a year, anywhere in the world…
RideApart
Upcoming Triumph-Bajaj Model Spotted Testing Touring Accessories
We’ve been clamoring to see the fruits of the Triumph-Bajaj partnership ever since the two firms announced the deal back in 2017. As luck would have it, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project over the past three years. However, the tide has turned recently, with many expecting the maiden model to launch as early as 2023.
RideApart
This Custom Ducati Ghost Is A Retro-Modern Monster 600 Cafe Racer
Few things are as satisfying as a beautifully crafted custom motorcycle. This is made even more special if an awesome time lapse video to document the build has been made along with the bike. This is exactly the case with this custom machine called the Ghost, one of the many masterpieces of For The Bold Industries.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Editor’s Choice 2022 – Cory’s Best Bike & Gear Awards
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. OK, another wild year in the books. 2022 started with remnants of two years of chaos, then gradually edged back towards ‘before-times’ normal. What that means for us all here, is that once again I rode more new bikes, more new gear, and in more varied locations than in recent years. So my first-hand Editor’s Choice Picks come from a deeper pool of great contenders this year again. Hurrah!
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
The fifty-second generation of the Fuel EX is by far the most radical, most adjustable, and probably the most capable that Trek has ever put together. It now has 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork, and you can even run a mullet wheel set-up if you use a 160mm fork. Coil-sprung shock? Not stock, but you can put one of those on as well.
