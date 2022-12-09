A perfect example of what makes vintage cars great. The Mercedes 300 SL has been one of the most prominent sports cars and racing history ever since its introduction in the 1950s. Right out of the gate, it helped build the Mercedes brand into one that cared about performance and style cementing it as one of the greats in the minds of enthusiasts everywhere. Of those vehicles, there is one particular subgenre of 300 SL‘s that are extremely prominent within car culture. You might know it as the Gullwing.

