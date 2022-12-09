ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Former Shafter top cop to head Wasco force

Former Shafter chief Charlie Fivecoat is the first modern-day Wasco chief of police, after the City Council unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday night. He was to start planning the formation of the city's new police department Wednesday. Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

35 kids treated to breakfast with Santa and shopping spree by Delano police

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 35 kids were treated to breakfast with Santa and a shopping spree by Delano police for the department's annual event. According to a Facebook post by the Delano Police Department, on Saturday, December 10, officers & professional staff with the Delano police, dignitaries, and volunteers filled the aisles of Walmart with joy during the 30th annual Breakfast With Santa & Shop With a Cop.
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Frost Fest In Porterville

Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
PORTERVILLE, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing

Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park. The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Look up or you’ll miss an entryway to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has some highly visible gateways to the city. The iconic Bakersfield sign just off Buck Owens Boulevard and the “Welcome” sign on Highway 99 near Hosking Road are two, but there’s a third you may not at all be familiar with. At the corners of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School delays due to ice and snow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain communities have prompted school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the Grapevine pass due to snow and ice, according to a tweet from the department. The following schools are impacted: Peak to Peak Mountain […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

