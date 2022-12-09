Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Calmer Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci following D5-A loss at Orland
In the last 24 hours, the angry face and pointing fingers of seven-year Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci's have dominated social media platforms over pages/accounts connected to California high school football. His team had just dropped a 20-7 game at Orland High School Saturday night on a ...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
Granite Hills defense comes through in state title game to complete dream season
(Lead photo by Todd Shurtleff) MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The 11th season of Granite Hills football under head coach Kellan Cobbs turned out to be the best in school history. After starting the season with a loss to Poway, the Eagles rattled off four straight wins by a combined 145 points, heading ...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
theshafterpress.com
Former Shafter top cop to head Wasco force
Former Shafter chief Charlie Fivecoat is the first modern-day Wasco chief of police, after the City Council unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday night. He was to start planning the formation of the city's new police department Wednesday. Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years...
Reedley High School football player battling stage 4 testicular cancer
Malachi Rios is a junior at Reedley High School. He's a linebacker on the football team but the challenge he's facing now is off the field.
Bakersfield Now
35 kids treated to breakfast with Santa and shopping spree by Delano police
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 35 kids were treated to breakfast with Santa and a shopping spree by Delano police for the department's annual event. According to a Facebook post by the Delano Police Department, on Saturday, December 10, officers & professional staff with the Delano police, dignitaries, and volunteers filled the aisles of Walmart with joy during the 30th annual Breakfast With Santa & Shop With a Cop.
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Bakersfield Now
Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
Bakersfield Now
1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
Bakersfield Californian
Mother and son bring a little bit of home to father lost in World War II
Longtime Shafter resident Fran Florez was at the dedication ceremony Saturday morning at the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in Bakersfield. The Second World War played a crucial role in her life, and Florez, now 79, felt she had to be at the dedication.
kingsriverlife.com
Frost Fest In Porterville
Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
Bakersfield Californian
B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing
Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park. The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily,...
Bakersfield Now
Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
Look up or you’ll miss an entryway to Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has some highly visible gateways to the city. The iconic Bakersfield sign just off Buck Owens Boulevard and the “Welcome” sign on Highway 99 near Hosking Road are two, but there’s a third you may not at all be familiar with. At the corners of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, […]
School delays due to ice and snow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain communities have prompted school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the Grapevine pass due to snow and ice, according to a tweet from the department. The following schools are impacted: Peak to Peak Mountain […]
Comments / 0