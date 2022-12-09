A cool weekend with lots of clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy overnight, with lows mostly in the 30s, with a few upper 20s possible north and west of Richmond.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy at times with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A front will bring the chance of a shower or two on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but a storm system will bring rain late Wednesday evening through Thursday. Some computer models are showing rainfall amounts in excess of one inch. This system will be all rain for our entire viewing area, but some freezing rain will be possible in the higher elevations of western VA.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the end of next week.

