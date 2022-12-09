ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

1 In 12 Mortgaged Homes Bought In 2022 Fall Underwater

Black Knight says the housing market correction has only just begun. 80% of major markets have now begun to see prices come off their peaks. Of the 450K mortgaged homes underwater at the end of the third quarter, nearly 60% are loans originated in 2022. More than 250K borrowers who...
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much

Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Hawaii Magazine

What First-Time Hawaiʻi Homebuyers Need to Know

There’s no doubt about it, buying a home—especially in Hawaiʻi—is a daunting task for first-time homebuyers. From qualifying for a mortgage loan to deciding on a location and learning what schools are in what districts, a lot goes into owning your own slice of paradise. Fortunately, List Sotheby’s International Realty agents Brandon Kim and Tiffany Chen can help. Here, they share some of the lessons and tips you need to know if you’re in the market for the first time.
The Center Square

California's deficit of affordable housing units highest in the nation

(The Center Square) – All 50 states in the nation have a deficit of affordable housing units, but no state has a shortage as high as California. According to a new analysis from Fitch Ratings, California has a deficit of 1.4 million affordable and available housing units for households earning at or below 50% of area median income. That’s more pronounced than other states with large gaps in their affordable housing stock, which include Texas, New York, Florida, New Jersey and Illinois. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

