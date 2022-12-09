ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. “I literally didn’t know how many 3s I had,” Lillard said. “I was just shooting. I knew I was in double digits and I thought I made a lot of 3s tonight and then I think how many did I shoot?” With the game out of reach, Portland coach Chaucey Billups wasn’t tempted to put Lillard back in the game in the fourth.
