PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. “I literally didn’t know how many 3s I had,” Lillard said. “I was just shooting. I knew I was in double digits and I thought I made a lot of 3s tonight and then I think how many did I shoot?” With the game out of reach, Portland coach Chaucey Billups wasn’t tempted to put Lillard back in the game in the fourth.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO