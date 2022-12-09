ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids

My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy