MSNBC
Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right
The LGBTQ+ community is facing an unprecedented level of political vitriol directed at their members. Founder & CEO of TranslashMedia Imara Jones says an orchestrated campaign by far-right and Christian nationalist groups are directly responsible for the sharp escalation in transphobia. As fringe views about the LGBTQ+ community become increasingly normalized by conservative politicians and pundits, the queer community worries that attacks against the community will only intensify.Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Why liberals must celebrate the legacy of Dorothy Pitman Hughes
Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes’ outsize influence on Democratic politics is still being felt today. Hughes, who died Dec. 1, was a civil rights activist whose insistence that Black women’s plight be addressed in the popular feminist wave of the late '60s helped lay the foundation for the multiracial coalitions that characterize liberal politics today.
MSNBC
Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’
MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel, writer and narrator of "Mandela: The Lost Tapes," joins MSNBC's Lawrence O' Donnell to discuss his new podcast series, centered around his time serving as a co-author with former South African president Nelson Mandela.Dec. 13, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvin Sapp Says Ye “Ain’t A Gospel Artist,” Calls His Inclusion “Unfair”
The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.
