Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
New survey shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines
KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about what Kentuckians think about COVID-19 vaccinations with new data from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. This is the fourth time the foundation has conducted polling like this to gauge where Kentuckians are at when it comes to COVID-19 concerns. Right now, the data shows there isn’t a major concern for most people.
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
Kentucky schools pull together to collect coats for eastern Kentucky students
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For flood victims in eastern Kentucky, there are still so many needs to be met, but one organization is doing its part to meet the most basic need, providing warmth to students this winter. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators is leading a coat drive for flood...
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Internet service provider Kinetic donated $7,500 to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation Flood Relief Fund. Kinetic employees raised the money at the 16th Annual Golf-for-a-Cause Employee Scramble tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in August. “Five months after the devastating flooding, our Eastern Kentucky communities...
Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best Bobcat athletes in school history is continuing his career in Lexington. Bell County cross country and track athlete Caden Miracle signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning. ”It feels good since Bell County’s not a big place so I feel like having...
EKY utility providers, customers discuss effects of Kentucky House Bill 8
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky House Bill 8 is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023 after being ratified in April 2022. The bill will cause several changes in tax rates, most notably for everyday utilities such as electricity. The Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative is one of...
EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region. “People, they text me all through the day needing supplies, needing furniture, needing food boxes, and we fulfill what we can, and if we don’t have it, we keep them on the list and when we get it, we call them and they come in,” said Donna Campbell, secretary and treasurer of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Sen. Brandon Smith join Issues and Answers, talk flood and FEMA
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear joined Steve Hensley on Issues and Answers, talking the flood, FEMA, and the Economy. Beshear praised the work of first responders during the flood, but said FEMA should have payed out more to victims. “What it led to is one of the highest...
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee was that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tennessee Sunday evening was identified as Laura Anderson. The...
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
Letcher County church covering community in care
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains. As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.
Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
BBB reminding holiday shoppers to watch out for scams
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in the midst of the peak Christmas shopping season. Many are going out to stores this year, but a lot of that holiday shopping is happening online and scammers know that. Officials at the Better Business Bureau say it’s important to know how to...
Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a day of reflection and remembrance in the sports world after legendary coach Mike Leach passed away from complications with a heart condition. Dr. John Gurley works for UK Healthcare as the Director of the Structural Heart Program. He remembers Leach’s time with...
UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette. The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423)...
