Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.

24 DAYS AGO