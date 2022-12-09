Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Ziwe Grill Glee's Amber Riley With Lea Michele Questions
Amber Riley is pleading the fifth. In an exclusive clip of Dec. 9's episode of ZIWE, the Glee alum crumbles under the pressure of Ziwe's line of questioning about her former castmate (and...
toofab.com
Lea Michele Told to Get a Nose Job, Not 'Pretty Enough' For TV
The negative feedback drew parallels to her "Funny Girl" predecessor Barbra Streisand's experience. Lea Michele is opening up about the criticisms she's received about her appearance as a young actress. The 36-year-old "Funny Girl" star revealed some of the negative feedback while speaking to Town and Country magazine about her...
TODAY.com
Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
Lea Michele Says She Was Told to Get Plastic Surgery
I have had it up to here with Western beauty standards! Even conventionally pretty white actors are pressured to change their appearance to fit an impossible ideal. Lea Michele was told to get a nose job, Kate Winslet was told to lose weight…it's a nightmare. Michele reflected on one...
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and got engaged in March 2021 Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight. "I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch...
Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus is ready for a second chance at love. More than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, the 55-year-old manager appears to have moved on with a new man. On Nov 27, Tish took...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Bethenny Frankel, Jeff Lewis On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Bethenny responded to Andy Cohen saying he thought it was hypocritical of her to have a podcast on The Real Housewives franchise after trashing it for the last three years. Bethenny says she’s entitled to not want to be on the show while still wanting to reflect on it. Plus, Jeff Lewis asks how her recap podcast is different from others and they exchange words.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Tish Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With ‘Prison Break’ Star Boyfriend
Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again. She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of...
Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to ‘the real deal’ he met filming ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine. The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker revealed Wednesday that he met his new fiancée, an Australian musician, 12 years ago while working on the popular Disney Channel series, “Hannah Montana.” Cyrus, 61, and Firerose, 34, seemingly went public with their engagement last month by sharing a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram.
AOL Corp
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years
Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus Snubs Billy Ray Cyrus Following His Shocking Engagement to 34-Year-Old Singer Firerose
Miley Cyrus is reportedly shocked and appalled after discovering that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, got engaged to a singer who is only a few years older than her. Billy Ray confirmed his engagement to 34-year-old Australian singer, Firerose, through an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine. The relationship developed after his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from him in April and ended their 28 years of marriage.
LeAnn Rimes’ Affair With Co-Star Eddie Cibrian Led to an 11-Year Marriage
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are one of Hollywood's strongest couples, despite their relationship starting as an affair when they were both married to other people.
‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Reveals What Really Happened on That Flight With Jill Zarin
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' shared what the surprise flight she shared with Jill Zarin was like and if she thinks Jill is the thirstiest Housewife.
Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors”
Oh, this sounds like fun! For its newest competition show, streaming service Peacock will be bringing together stars from some of our favorite reality shows, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, Big Brother and others. The show is titled The Traitors and will be hosted by none other than Scottish actor Alan Cumming, as reported by Us […] The post Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors” appeared first on Reality Tea.
EW.com
The Real Housewives of New York City loses new cast member due to alleged 'anti-Semitic attacks'
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019
There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.
Heather Rae El Moussa shows off baby bump in ‘bold’ sheer look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Reality stars Heather Rae El Moussa walked the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and showed off her growing baby bump. The “Selling Sunset” star and husband Tarek El Moussa attended the award ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 6, with Heather Rae El Moussa wowing in a sparkling sheer gown.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0