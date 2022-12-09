ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lea Michele Told to Get a Nose Job, Not 'Pretty Enough' For TV

The negative feedback drew parallels to her "Funny Girl" predecessor Barbra Streisand's experience. Lea Michele is opening up about the criticisms she's received about her appearance as a young actress. The 36-year-old "Funny Girl" star revealed some of the negative feedback while speaking to Town and Country magazine about her...
TODAY.com

Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
Glamour

Lea Michele Says She Was Told to Get Plastic Surgery

I have had it up to here with Western beauty standards! Even conventionally pretty white actors are pressured to change their appearance to fit an impossible ideal. Lea Michele was told to get a nose job, Kate Winslet was told to lose weight…it's a nightmare. Michele reflected on one...
People

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and got engaged in March 2021 Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon.  The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight.  "I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch...
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Bethenny Frankel, Jeff Lewis On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Bethenny responded to Andy Cohen saying he thought it was hypocritical of her to have a podcast on The Real Housewives franchise after trashing it for the last three years. Bethenny says she’s entitled to not want to be on the show while still wanting to reflect on it. Plus, Jeff Lewis asks how her recap podcast is different from others and they exchange words.
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Los Angeles Times

Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to ‘the real deal’ he met filming ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine. The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker revealed Wednesday that he met his new fiancée, an Australian musician, 12 years ago while working on the popular Disney Channel series, “Hannah Montana.” Cyrus, 61, and Firerose, 34, seemingly went public with their engagement last month by sharing a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram.
AOL Corp

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years

Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus Snubs Billy Ray Cyrus Following His Shocking Engagement to 34-Year-Old Singer Firerose

Miley Cyrus is reportedly shocked and appalled after discovering that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, got engaged to a singer who is only a few years older than her. Billy Ray confirmed his engagement to 34-year-old Australian singer, Firerose, through an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine. The relationship developed after his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from him in April and ended their 28 years of marriage.
Reality Tea

Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors”

Oh, this sounds like fun! For its newest competition show, streaming service Peacock will be bringing together stars from some of our favorite reality shows, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, Big Brother and others. The show is titled The Traitors and will be hosted by none other than Scottish actor Alan Cumming, as reported by Us […] The post Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors” appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
Distractify

David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019

There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.

