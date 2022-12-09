Read full article on original website
Will CA keep up its climate momentum?
California has climate action on the mind. This week state lawmakers, senior officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and prominent environmental leaders are representing California at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal, Canada — an appearance that could make a splash on the world stage as Newsom continues to tout his climate credentials.
How California is dealing with 3 elections at once
Most of the remaining loose ends from California’s Nov. 8 election were tied up Monday — though at least one especially close race appears to remain unresolved and election battles from 2020 and 2024 continue to intensify. First, Democrat Christy Holstege conceded her bid for an open state...
Free flu testing now available at state-run COVID testing sites
The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.
