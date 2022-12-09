Read full article on original website
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
Ashley Bickerton, Indefinable Artist Who Lampooned Consumerism with Passion, Dies at 63
Ashley Bickerton, an artist who became the toast of the New York art world in the 1980s, only to depart the scene in a surprise move during the ’90s, died on Wednesday at 63 in Bali, Indonesia. Last year, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which impacts the nervous system and can prove debilitating. A representative for Gagosian, the mega-gallery that began representing Bickerton earlier this year, confirmed his death. Gagosian is planning a show of his work for 2023. “Ashley had a rebellious and singular voice in the art world that continuously captured the ethos of...
Celebrate the centennial of 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz with this comic collection
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ever since that loveable blockhead Charlie Brown debuted in American newspapers on October 2, 1950 in seven newspapers across the US, the "Peanuts" gang has been a cornerstone of American culture. Charles Schulz, the creator, writer and illustrator of "Peanuts" would have turned 100 this past...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Nearly Two Dozen Looted Artifacts Seized From Major Met Donor’s Art Collection
Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper
Sarah Hoover Is Reinventing the Renaissance Woman in Cartoon-Pink Chanel
Thirty-two inches below the collarbone: That is the length that Sarah Hoover gets all her clothes hemmed. “I do it to my nightgowns too,” she tells me. This glamorous detail feels like a natural extension of her overall sensibility. On evenings out at art openings, society galas, or fashion dinners, she will pair her miniskirts with heels that make her a solid six feet tall.
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari tells the history of the famed...
Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art
My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
$10 M. Gift for the Met, Whitney Maps Edward Hopper’s New York, and More: Morning Links for December 6, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM BULLETINS. Major museums in the United States made little headway in diversifying their collections between 2008 and 2020, according to a study by art journalists Julia Halperin and Charlotte Burns, the Art Newspaper reports. Robert Stein, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s deputy director, has been named chief information officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. And the new restaurant at the National Gallery in London, Ochre, which was designed by the local firm Red Deer, is featured in Hospitality Design; its cocktail menu features drinks inspired by works by Seurat, Canaletto, and many more. THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Earlier this year, Ukrainian collectors Victor and Elena Pinchuk sold a Jeff Koons Balloon Monkey (2006–13)—at Christie’s, raising some $11.5 million for...
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Review: A Fun-Sized Animated Blast From the Past
Sixteen years ago, Night at the Museum burst into our lives like Rexy and subsequently delivered a near-perfect trilogy filled to the brim with unforgettable humor, museum mayhem, and heartfelt storytelling. Matt Danner’s new animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again manages to replicate the life-bringing magic of the tablet, while paying homage to the aspects of the live-action films that made them such quotable and memorable experiences.
Venice Biennale Posts Record Attendance, Wellcome Collection Axes ‘Racist, Sexist, and Ableist’ Display, and More: Morning Links for November 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM MELEE. The fight over Annabelle Selldorf’s planned redesign of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery in London is continuing to rage. Architect Denise Scott Brown, who designed the space with her late husband Robert Venturi, told the Guardian, “She’s making our building look like a circus clown.” Selldorf’s proposal focuses on opening up the lobby of the wing, which debuted in 1991, to allow it to serve as the museum’s main entry point. Some prominent architects also recently argued that it turns “a finely conceived space into an airport lounge.” The National Gallery’s architecture has long drawn controversy,...
Penske Media Acquires Leading Art Magazine Artforum
Penske Media Corporation has acquired Artforum magazine, the company said in a statement Tuesday. PMC is the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as more than 20 other media brands, including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and WWD. “Artforum’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” said Penske Media Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate, and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to...
Crowdfunding Comics: ‘Salmonella Smorgasbord’ – A Collection Of Mark Stafford’s Comics, Art And More
Artist Mark Stafford is currently crowdfunding a collection of his shorter, hard-to-find works from the wonderful world of comics and beyond. A prolific, but I feel, under appreciated artist, Stafford’s unique art style that has adorned “comics, beer mats, posters, kitchen aprons” and more makes him, for me at least, on of the more interesting artists around. And now, you can grab a bit of the action by considering funding Salomonella Smorgasbord: A Collection of Crimes Against Cartooning at crowdfundr.com here.
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
Nobuyoshi Araki Unveils ‘Monstrous Paradise’ Exhibition in Madrid
Showing until December 14, 2022. Teaming up with the European Cultural Centre (ECC-Spain), Photential has unveiled Nobuyoshi Araki’s Monstrous Paradise exhibition at ESPACIO 2, a dedicated art and design space in Madrid by Ricardo de La Torre. The Japanese photographer and contemporary artist, who goes by the name of...
Deeda Blair Debuts Her New Rizzoli Tome With a Luncheon at Christie’s
There was no mistaking Deeda Blair when she strode into Christie’s Auction House last Thursday afternoon. With her signature coiffe perfectly, well, coiffed, and donning a tweed skirt suit, she appeared the epitome of the sort of uptown glamour synonymous with her legacy as a bona fide swan. These days, her social calendar remains as demanding as ever as she continues to master the art of hosting, and on this particular afternoon, guests were treated to the debut of her new Rizzoli tome, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, and Fantasy, in which her hosting prowess shines.
