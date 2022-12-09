Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Jennifer Aniston Releasing a Memoir in Late 2023? Brad Pitt’s Ex-wife Allegedly Will Discuss Their Failed Marriage, Actor’s Affair With Angelina Jolie
Jennifer Aniston recently made headlines after she broke her silence regarding the long-standing rumors that she refused to give Brad Pitt a child. The Friends star revealed that this wasn't the case, and she also said that she went through fertility treatments but never had the opportunity to get pregnant.
Moving On Already? Brad Pitt Ignites Dating Rumors With Paul Wesley's Estranged Wife Two Months After Their Split
She must have a thing for vampires. Paul Wesley's estranged wife may have already moved on — and up — to another high-profile bloodsucker. Ines de Ramon was spotted getting cozy with Brad Pitt at a Bono concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, just two months after she and Paul announced their separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina
Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Shiloh Driving & Being More ‘Independent’ With Solo Outings (Exclusive)
They grow up so fast! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, has been seen driving around Southern California recently. And while she’s just as nervous as any parent, the Oscar-winner, 47, is simply “thrilled” to see her little girl hone her independence. A source close to...
It's OVER! Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Secretly Split After 7 Years
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall have secretly parted ways after 7 years, RadarOnline.com has learned. The two got together in 2015 and maintained a mostly private relationship, spending much of their time away from the spotlight and close to home with Bullock's two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. Article...
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt
Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
Zoe Saldaña Once Found It Scary When She Started Being Compared to Angelina Jolie
Although Zoe Saldana greatly admired Angelina Jolie, she wasn’t sure how to react to the comparisons being drawn between herself and Jolie.
