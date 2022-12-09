ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
wogx.com

High-diving monkeys: Florida man describes crazy scene in viral video from Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - A family boat trip turned into a viral video moment after a man from Ocala, Florida captured a video of "high-diving monkeys" at Silver Springs State Park. During the afternoon boat cruise, dozens of monkeys go flying from a tree, straight into the river. "It just sounded like a war going on back there. Just crazy hootin' and hollerin' and screeching and branches, and it’s just the craziest thing I ever heard," explained Matt Schwanke.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy