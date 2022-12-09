OCALA, Fla. - A family boat trip turned into a viral video moment after a man from Ocala, Florida captured a video of "high-diving monkeys" at Silver Springs State Park. During the afternoon boat cruise, dozens of monkeys go flying from a tree, straight into the river. "It just sounded like a war going on back there. Just crazy hootin' and hollerin' and screeching and branches, and it’s just the craziest thing I ever heard," explained Matt Schwanke.

