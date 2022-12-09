Read full article on original website
WATCH: Florida officer collapses after possible exposure to fentanyl, police say
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida police officer is recovering after possibly being exposed to fentanyl which is said to have occurred during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Tavares Police Department. After pulling over a vehicle just after midnight, Officer Courtney Bannick said she discovered narcotics on...
Affidavit: Florida caretaker grabbed disabled man's throat, hit him in face; arrested on abuse charge
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman who worked with individuals with developmental disabilities is facing an abuse charge after she allegedly grabbed a patient's throat, shoved him, and hit him in the face multiple times – which was caught on surveillance video, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
High-diving monkeys: Florida man describes crazy scene in viral video from Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - A family boat trip turned into a viral video moment after a man from Ocala, Florida captured a video of "high-diving monkeys" at Silver Springs State Park. During the afternoon boat cruise, dozens of monkeys go flying from a tree, straight into the river. "It just sounded like a war going on back there. Just crazy hootin' and hollerin' and screeching and branches, and it’s just the craziest thing I ever heard," explained Matt Schwanke.
