Moore County, NC

publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

How Lowcountry energy providers would respond to power grid attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures dropping and Christmas lights shining, many people want to make sure they can count on their electricity. Shots fired at power grids in Ridgeway, South Carolina and in Moore County, North Carolina left thousands of people in the dark. In case this were to happen in the Lowcountry, local energy providers say they’re on alert.
RIDGEWAY, SC
WFAE.org

Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks

Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
countyenews.com

NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community

North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change

The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham contains ‘overflowing manhole’ of 600+ gallon sewer spill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Department of Water Management has contained a sewer spill that began on Friday afternoon. Staffers were notified at 3:54 p.m. Friday about an overflowing manhole at 3124 Medford Road. Approximately 695 gallons of untreated wastewater went into Ellerbe Creek. Crews were...
DURHAM, NC

