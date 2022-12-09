Read full article on original website
Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers
Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
Fayetteville Appliance Repair Explains Why Clients Should Choose Them for Appliance Repair Services
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
How Lowcountry energy providers would respond to power grid attacks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures dropping and Christmas lights shining, many people want to make sure they can count on their electricity. Shots fired at power grids in Ridgeway, South Carolina and in Moore County, North Carolina left thousands of people in the dark. In case this were to happen in the Lowcountry, local energy providers say they’re on alert.
Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks
Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
Star stalwart Bullard takes company reins
The torch has officially been passed at Star Communications, with one Star stalwart retiring and another taking the reins. Donna Bu
NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community
North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change
The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
Boom sets engine announcement for supersonic jet it plans to build in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic, which has been in search of a partner to develop the carbon-neutral engine for the Overture transport jet it plans to build in Greensboro, must be getting close to a deal. The company announced a press conference for Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s […]
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
Durham contains ‘overflowing manhole’ of 600+ gallon sewer spill
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Department of Water Management has contained a sewer spill that began on Friday afternoon. Staffers were notified at 3:54 p.m. Friday about an overflowing manhole at 3124 Medford Road. Approximately 695 gallons of untreated wastewater went into Ellerbe Creek. Crews were...
RCSO: Pilot, passenger safe after emergency landing in Richmond County field
HAMLET — A pilot had to make an emergency landing in a Richmond County field late Tuesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a call just after 11 a.m. Dec. 13 about a plane in distress possibly landing near Old Wix Road.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Raleigh CEO who spent $3 million business money on Hawaii vacation, Rolex pleads guilty to federal tax charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million in money from his investor-funded business on personal items including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Alton Perkins took...
