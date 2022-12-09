Read full article on original website
Rockport Center for the Arts Opens New 1.2-Acre, $12.5 Million Campus
After hosting a private opening reception last night, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) will open its newly completed campus to the public today at noon. Designed by Corpus Christi-based Richter Architects, with Teal Construction Company serving as the general contractor, the new $12.5 million campus is located one block from Aransas Bay. The 1.2-acre site includes a two-story, 14,000-square-foot arts and education building, which houses four galleries and five classrooms; the adjacent 8,000-square-foot Rockport Conference Center (The ROCC); and a 16,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden. Notably, the new building, made from concrete and steel, exceeds the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hurricane requirements.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
'Labor of Love': Rockport Center for the Arts is back after Hurricane Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport is celebrating its grand reopening of the Rockport Center for the Arts. Over $12 million has gone into the facility, that has been described by its Executive Director, Luis Purón, as a labor of love. “I think people are going to discover this...
Choice Living Community to host Holiday Extravaganza for adults with disabilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are a time for togetherness and understanding, regardless of background or ability. Dr. Scott of the Choice Living Community joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the living center's Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday. The Extravaganza will feature Christmas cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, karaoke, a giveaway for 33,000 books, and most of all, the chance for the community to view the center and meet the residents.
Winter wonderland coming soon to American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winter wonderland is coming soon to the American Bank Center on Saturday, December 17. The arena floor will turn into ice, for the community to come out with family and friends to go ice-skating. There will be inflatables, Santa Claus and plenty of activities...
Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi
What will the weather be like on Christmas Day? It's a question that comes up often leading up to the big day. Here's what we know as of Dec. 12.
Century-old airplanes land in Rockport for annual fly-in, air show planned for 2023
The Coastal Bend Holiday Fly-in took place at the Aransas County airport. The event brought iconic planes from the 1920's to present day to the airport and offered rides to the public. Aransas County Airport manager Mike Geer spoke with 3NEWS and said 100 airplanes were there throughout the weekend for the fly-in.
1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center. The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas...
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Significant sinkhole on Yorktown Mud Bridge diverts traffic
All traffic traveling east on Yorktown will be turned around at Krypton Drive. All traffic traveling west on Yorktown will be turned around at Arman Street.
Pet Of The Week: Troy
Stop by and visit Troy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi and surrounding area designated a World War II Heritage City
Dec. 7 marks the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, a day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consigned to history as a “date which will live in infamy.” The attack led the United States to enter World War II on the side of the Allied Forces, and the national mobilization to support the war effort was rapid and far-reaching.
TAMU-CC graduate proves that it's never too late to earn a degree
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are set to walk the stage at the American Bank Center Saturday -- with one student in particular showcasing just how far hard work and perseverance can go. Letty Guval-DeLuna will be the first in her family to earn...
Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs expected to take 2 to 3 days, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down Monday due to road damage, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a social media post. Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the hole was created by erosion and...
Tuloso-Midway Middle School prohibits backpacks for rest of fall semester after recent threat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Middle School will not be allowing backpacks for the rest of the fall semester. This coming after a potential threat was brought to the attention of the Independent school district. In a proactive approach to keep students as safe as possible, two measures were...
Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low. Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.
Veterans encouraged to attend PACT Act Town Hall
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend & VBA host the PACT Act Town hall. This town hall will allow veterans to ask questions about the PACT Act and your benefits.
Shoppers Beware: CCPD warns of red flags, safety concerns while shopping online
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shopping online in the convenience of your home may be the most comfortable way to shop, but you run the risk of getting scammed for a product that looks nice on the webpage, but entirely different in real life. 3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi police...
