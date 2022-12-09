ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Rockport Center for the Arts Opens New 1.2-Acre, $12.5 Million Campus

After hosting a private opening reception last night, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) will open its newly completed campus to the public today at noon. Designed by Corpus Christi-based Richter Architects, with Teal Construction Company serving as the general contractor, the new $12.5 million campus is located one block from Aransas Bay. The 1.2-acre site includes a two-story, 14,000-square-foot arts and education building, which houses four galleries and five classrooms; the adjacent 8,000-square-foot Rockport Conference Center (The ROCC); and a 16,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden. Notably, the new building, made from concrete and steel, exceeds the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hurricane requirements.
Choice Living Community to host Holiday Extravaganza for adults with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are a time for togetherness and understanding, regardless of background or ability. Dr. Scott of the Choice Living Community joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the living center's Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday. The Extravaganza will feature Christmas cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, karaoke, a giveaway for 33,000 books, and most of all, the chance for the community to view the center and meet the residents.
Corpus Christi and surrounding area designated a World War II Heritage City

Dec. 7 marks the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, a day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consigned to history as a “date which will live in infamy.” The attack led the United States to enter World War II on the side of the Allied Forces, and the national mobilization to support the war effort was rapid and far-reaching.
Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low. Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.
