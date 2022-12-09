After hosting a private opening reception last night, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) will open its newly completed campus to the public today at noon. Designed by Corpus Christi-based Richter Architects, with Teal Construction Company serving as the general contractor, the new $12.5 million campus is located one block from Aransas Bay. The 1.2-acre site includes a two-story, 14,000-square-foot arts and education building, which houses four galleries and five classrooms; the adjacent 8,000-square-foot Rockport Conference Center (The ROCC); and a 16,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden. Notably, the new building, made from concrete and steel, exceeds the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hurricane requirements.

ROCKPORT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO