Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey is atop the Week 15 running back rankings in a favorable matchup against the Seahawks.
Week 15 Rankings: Tight Ends
Coming off a huge game, Evan Engram is among the top tight ends for his Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.
Week 15 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Justin Fields back from bye to take on the high-flying Eagles.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released
With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Bleacher Report
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Free-Agent Pickups for the Playoffs
Week 15 marks the highly anticipated start of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. Pat yourself on the back if you were one of the fortunate managers to make it into the field, but you still have plenty of work to do before you can take home a title.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch
Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report
Ultimate Guide to 2022-23 College Football Bowl Season
It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. On Friday, college football's bowl season kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl, and it runs through Jan. 9 with the national championship game. This year we have a whopping 42 FBS bowl games to enjoy, and there are several matchups that look like they will make for great games.
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Frank Reich, Leslie Frazier, More Linked to Panthers HC Job
The Carolina Panthers could win the NFC South with Steve Wilks as their interim head coach, but team owner David Tepper is keeping an eye on several names to take over on a permanent basis after this season. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Tepper wants to hire someone with previous head-coaching...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Leaning Toward Signing with Team in 2023 Free Agency
After months of speculation about where Odell Beckham Jr. will play this season, it turns out the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is leaning toward not signing with a team until the offseason. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the belief among several NFL teams is that Beckham will sit out the...
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Ends Retirement to Sign Bills Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo announced Tuesday that it has signed Beasley to its practice squad, a move NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was expected. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal
One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Ankle, Knee Injuries in 'Threeish' Weeks
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be out for "threeish weeks" while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. The 49ers said Monday that the 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee as well as a sprained...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Stevenson ran the ball three times...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
