ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Terrence Howard reiterates plans to retire: “This is the end for me"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpb76_0jdZohrv00

Terrence Howard's starring role in The Best Man: The Final Chapters may possibly be his last hurrah in Hollywood.

During a red carpet event for the upcoming Peacock series, he told Entertainment Tonight that the show marks the end of his acting career. "This is the end for me. I don't know if it's the end for the rest of them," he said. "I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. ... I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, 'Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?' And that's what I've gotten to."

"I've gotten to the point where now I've given the very best that I have as an actor," Howard continued. "Now I'm enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don't want to do an impersonation of myself."

He added that he's ready to hand over the reins to the next generation, which includes "better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do." "I want to applaud them. I want to be excited about what they do," he said.

As Howard mentioned, he previously announced his plans to retire in 2019. Back then, he said he'd done his time and was "running away as quickly as possible" following the series finale of Empire.

He's since appeared in projects including the 2021 drama Triumph, 2022's The Walk and, of course, the forthcoming Best Man series.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement on Red Carpet of His Final Project

Terrence Howard fans won't be seeing the Empire alum on the big or small screen moving forward. While at the premiere of the forthcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard announced his retirement from acting. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Howard told the media outlet: "This is the end for me. This is the end for me. I don't know if it's the end for the rest of them," he said. "I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done…I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, 'Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?' And that's what I've gotten to."
rolling out

Terrence Howard reveals news about his future in acting

Terrence Howard has made his mark in the entertainment industry over the years, and it looks like he’s ready to step down and hand the reigns over to the new generation. In a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Howard revealed that he plans to retire from acting. When asked about the new “The Best Man” series, Howard says he plans on walking away from his job for good.
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Bossip

Keshia Knight Pulliam And Brad James Are Expecting

Actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James revealed today that they’re expecting their first child after tying the knot last October. The duo appeared on The Tamron Hall Show Thursday to share the big news. “Yes! Baby on the way!” exclaimed Tamron while greeting Keshia who wore a fitted...
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
OK! Magazine

GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Could Face Firing For Alleged Affair After Breaking Morality Clause: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be kissing their jobs at Good Morning America goodbye after turning their cohosting relationship into a steamy secret affair.According to GMA's code of conduct, which was obtained by a news outlet after rumors of their alleged affair made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, Robach and Holmes may have violated their contract when they crossed the line earlier this year.The contract reportedly commands that the talent "act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions." 'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL...
EW.com

GMA hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes deactivate social media accounts amid romance rumors

Good Morning America cohosts and GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have deactivated their social media accounts amid rumors of a romance between them. After a report surfaced alleging that the on-air personalities began a romantic relationship after leaving their respective spouses in August,...
Page Six

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah reveals she was suicidal amid legal battle

Jen Shah says she tried to take her life after Angie and Chris Harrington used her name for their troll Instagram account amid her fraud scandal. During Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the 49-year-old told co-star Whitney Rose that she was so overwhelmed with everything happening in her life that she was suicidal. “I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” she said, adding that “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.” In the midst of Shah’s fraud...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer

Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Popculture

Don Lemon Shows Support for 'GMA's T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Romance

Don Lemon spoke out in support of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on Tuesday night in the midst of their cheating scandal. Holmes and Robach have been quietly divorcing their respective spouses since August, and in the meantime, they've been carrying on an affair that has social media obsessed. Lemon said that he has "nothing but love" for the newly-revealed couple.
Variety

Jerrod Carmichael Named Host of the Golden Globe Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards as it returns to NBC next month. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. were set to announce Carmichael on Thursday, Variety has learned. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the...
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
102.5 The Bone

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads Critics Choice nominations

The film nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are in. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once earned the most nominations on the film side this year, with 14 total nods in categories including best picture, best comedy and best directing. Following closely behind was...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy