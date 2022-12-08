Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks
With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
Wine Time Returns to Fort Collins in February 2023
The best beverage time – Wine Time – returns bigger and better than ever in February. And you can get your tickets now. Townsquare Media’s Wine Time heads to CSU’s Canvas Stadium from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A special VIP champagne hour kicks off the event from 6 to 7 p.m.
Sad Shopping News: Fort Collins to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Macy’s at Foothills
There will be one less shop at Foothills and zero department stores in Fort Collins, at all, once the Macy's leaves in early 2023. Back in the day, at Foothills Fashion Mall, folks did a lot of shopping at Foley's, which was May D&F before that; Foley's got bought out by Macy's about 17 years ago. Many are saying that it comes as no surprise that the chain is pulling out of the Choice City.
Downtown Loveland Hosting Festive ‘Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl’ on December 15
As Christmas 2023 draws closer and closer, more and more holiday happenings are taking place, including in Downtown Loveland. For four hours, the streets of Downtown will be bustling with ugly sweaters and fun. The weather should be perfect for a night in Loveland of donning the ugliest Christmas sweater...
A Pair of Feisty Foxes Wandered Inside Colorado’s Coors Field
Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.
Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019
Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
Colorado’s Biggest Teddy Bear Toss Is This Saturday. What Is It?
In Colorado, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Not just because of the holidays, but because it means it's time for the biggest teddy bear toss in all of Colorado. Are you ready?. What Is A Teddy Bear Toss?. If you're a fan of hockey or sports in...
Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint
You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
Tip Colorado Amazon Drivers For “Free” This Holiday Season. How?
'Tis the season all around Colorado and beyond, and while for most it's "wonderful," for our local delivery drivers, it's the most stressful time of the year. What if there was a way to thank them that didn't cost you anything?. How Can We Tip Amazon Drivers This Holiday Season?
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
Join The Santa Catch Race in Windsor On Dec. 17th
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Run Windsor's Owner and Race Director, Mandy Mullen, about an upcoming race on December 17th in Windsor, CO. All proceeds from the race will go to Northern Colorado families in need through. Adopt-A-Family. To sign-up, volunteer or donate to the Santa...
What’s the Deal With That Big ‘Red Church Tower’ in Loveland?
If you've driven on Taft Avenue in Loveland near Benson Sculpture Garden, you've probably taken notice of the "red tower." It definitely stands out, drawing the ire of members of the neighborhoods near it. The City of Loveland recently had a meeting about what's going on with the tower, and...
Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins
The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
Ziggi’s Coffee to Add Second Location in Windsor
Ziggi's Coffee will soon have a second location in Windsor. The new location will be in Water Valley located on the northeast corner of Crossroads Boulevard and 7th Street. Ziggi's Coffee is a morning staple to many in Colorado for their caffeine fix and soon those that live near Water Valley and Raindance will have less of a commute for a cup of joe.
New Pizza Joint in Greeley Looks Amazing and Has ‘Royal Slices’ – What are They?
\\ slices. The food looks great, but what is the "Royal Slice?'. Just about everybody loves pizza; it's a comfort food. It's tasty hot or cold, it's an easy way to feed a group, and goes great with a soft drink or a beer. Greeley's new pizza restaurant is brining something new, for sure.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard
This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
