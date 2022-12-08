ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks

With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Wine Time Returns to Fort Collins in February 2023

The best beverage time – Wine Time – returns bigger and better than ever in February. And you can get your tickets now. Townsquare Media’s Wine Time heads to CSU’s Canvas Stadium from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A special VIP champagne hour kicks off the event from 6 to 7 p.m.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Sad Shopping News: Fort Collins to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Macy’s at Foothills

There will be one less shop at Foothills and zero department stores in Fort Collins, at all, once the Macy's leaves in early 2023. Back in the day, at Foothills Fashion Mall, folks did a lot of shopping at Foley's, which was May D&F before that; Foley's got bought out by Macy's about 17 years ago. Many are saying that it comes as no surprise that the chain is pulling out of the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

A Pair of Feisty Foxes Wandered Inside Colorado’s Coors Field

Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint

You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
94.3 The X

Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley

During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
GREELEY, CO
94.3 The X

Join The Santa Catch Race in Windsor On Dec. 17th

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Run Windsor's Owner and Race Director, Mandy Mullen, about an upcoming race on December 17th in Windsor, CO. All proceeds from the race will go to Northern Colorado families in need through. Adopt-A-Family. To sign-up, volunteer or donate to the Santa...
WINDSOR, CO
94.3 The X

Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Ziggi’s Coffee to Add Second Location in Windsor

Ziggi's Coffee will soon have a second location in Windsor. The new location will be in Water Valley located on the northeast corner of Crossroads Boulevard and 7th Street. Ziggi's Coffee is a morning staple to many in Colorado for their caffeine fix and soon those that live near Water Valley and Raindance will have less of a commute for a cup of joe.
WINDSOR, CO
94.3 The X

This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard

This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
