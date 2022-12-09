Read full article on original website
Related
suggest.com
Meg Ryan’s Love Life Has Been Full Of Ups And Downs, But She Refuses To Settle For Less Than She Deserves
It is hard to figure out why Meg Ryan has not yet gotten an Oscar nod. The coveted gold statuette has eluded her thus far. She has wowed audiences for years in crowd-pleasing films like Top Gun (1986), When Harry Met Sally (1989), and You’ve Got Mail (1998). Ryan...
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren struggle to maintain their ranching empire in dramatic first trailer for Yellowstone spin-off 1923
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren battled through the Old West on Sunday when Paramount aired the first trailer for its Yellowstone spin-off series 1923. The legendary Ford, 80, and the Oscar-winning Mirren, 77, have officially entered the sprawling universe of Yellowstone as they anchor the latest chapter in the Dutton family's origin story.
Robert Downey Jr Is Unrecognizable Without Hair & People Are Comparing Him To Jeff Bezos
Many actors are forced to change their looks for new roles, but one star's new haircut is making him unrecognizable to a lot of people. Robert Downey Jr sported a bald head at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, and many fans online say they had to do a double take when they saw the Iron Man actor because they thought he was Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Sweater Weather! Handsome Dad Ben Affleck Enjoys Sunday Afternoon With Kids At Beverly Hills Farmers Market
Ben Affleck is on daddy duty.The Deep Water actor cozied up in a black and white patterned sweater to enjoy a casual Sunday fun day on November 27, with two of his kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as his stepchild, Emme, 14, tagging along.Affleck’s son, Samuel, 10, and Emme’s twin, Max, did not appear to join the afternoon outing.JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS WORKAHOLIC TENDENCIES, SAYS SHE WAS IN 'PAIN' FOR 'YEARS' BEFORE MARRYING BEN AFFLECKThe 50-year-old shares his three children with Jennifer Garner, and he's also the stepfather to the two tykes wife Jennifer Lopez has with ex-husband...
Alex Morgan Is Glowing in Sweet Family Christmas Photo
The USWNT player and her husband took their toddler to a holiday market in San Diego.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0