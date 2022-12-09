Read full article on original website
Related
Richland County approves multi-million dollar investment in Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An $800 million investment is moving forward in Richland County. The manufacturing facility, set for 1,287.17 acres in the Blythewood area, was approved by County Council Tuesday, but will still need further approvals before construction can begin. It's known as Project Golden Eagle and would...
abcnews4.com
Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
Lexington Two begins demolishing George I. Pair Elementary school
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Platt Springs Road in West Columbia, you might've seen some demolition. That's because Lexington School District Two is tearing down George I. Pair Elementary School. Last week, the school district started physically removing pieces of the school. The demolition preparation work...
Residents in Camden growing frustrated with Post Office delays around the holidays
CAMDEN, S.C. — Residents of Camden say they have been walking to their mailboxes and leaving empty-handed and are growing frustrated with the delay. "For the past 6 months, I guess, maybe even more, we haven't been getting mail on a sometimes-daily basis," said Camden resident Emily Volz. "When...
WMBF
Darlington County School Board votes to consolidate schools, build new elementary school
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Board of Education voted to consolidate two schools and have them be housed under one new roof. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving forward with construction on the new school that will house St. John’s Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School.
Darlington assistant named city’s new police chief
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release. Davis worked with the Darlington Police Department from December 1990 to September 1993, according to documents obtained by News13. Documents show that Davis also worked with the Hartsville Police Department from […]
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike
SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
WIS-TV
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday. That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River...
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews have cleared area of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting that the area where a natural gas line was cut is now safe to travel through. Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive. Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12...
kool1027.com
Arts Center Announces Auditions for Youth Program
The Arts Center of Kershaw County announces auditions for a Youth Production called “Once Upon A Mattress”. The story offers a delightful twist on a classic fairy tale. Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. After all, a princess is a delicate thing.
kool1027.com
North Central HS Dedication Ceremony Announced
The dedication and open house for the newly built North Central High School will be Tuesday, January 3, at 5 p.m. This new facility will open on the school’s original campus with an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. Serving the communities of Bethune, Cassatt, Kershaw, Liberty Hill, Mt. Pisgah, and Westville, the school now has one of the largest attendance zones in South Carolina — 300 square miles.
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
kool1027.com
KCSD Announces Holiday Schedule
Kershaw County School District (KCSD) students will be released early from school on Thursday December 15th and Friday December 16th. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and high school students at noon. Woolard Technology Center students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. School breakfasts and lunches will be served to students.
kool1027.com
Rev War Visitor Center Hosting FREE Event Saturday
The Rev War Visitor Center in Camden and Covey the Boykin Spaniel want to share some Christmas “tails” with you this Saturday, December 17 from 2-4! The event is free but reservations are encouraged through simplyrevolutionary.com. After some tail-waggin’ fun stories, children and family members are invited to share popcorn and hot cocoa while watching a very merry Christmas movie in Liberty Hall. For more information, and to get free reservations, visit simplyrevolutionary.com.
Comments / 0