19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments awarded for Business Watch Program
The Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments received an award Friday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA). They received the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award at the SCLEOA Annual Conference for their Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program was nominated by the Greater Cayce West Columbia...
Residents in Camden growing frustrated with Post Office delays around the holidays
CAMDEN, S.C. — Residents of Camden say they have been walking to their mailboxes and leaving empty-handed and are growing frustrated with the delay. "For the past 6 months, I guess, maybe even more, we haven't been getting mail on a sometimes-daily basis," said Camden resident Emily Volz. "When...
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
kool1027.com
Arts Center Announces Auditions for Youth Program
The Arts Center of Kershaw County announces auditions for a Youth Production called “Once Upon A Mattress”. The story offers a delightful twist on a classic fairy tale. Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. After all, a princess is a delicate thing.
kool1027.com
Rev War Visitor Center Hosting FREE Event Saturday
The Rev War Visitor Center in Camden and Covey the Boykin Spaniel want to share some Christmas “tails” with you this Saturday, December 17 from 2-4! The event is free but reservations are encouraged through simplyrevolutionary.com. After some tail-waggin’ fun stories, children and family members are invited to share popcorn and hot cocoa while watching a very merry Christmas movie in Liberty Hall. For more information, and to get free reservations, visit simplyrevolutionary.com.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
kool1027.com
North Central HS Dedication Ceremony Announced
The dedication and open house for the newly built North Central High School will be Tuesday, January 3, at 5 p.m. This new facility will open on the school’s original campus with an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. Serving the communities of Bethune, Cassatt, Kershaw, Liberty Hill, Mt. Pisgah, and Westville, the school now has one of the largest attendance zones in South Carolina — 300 square miles.
'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas
COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews have cleared area of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting that the area where a natural gas line was cut is now safe to travel through. Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive. Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12...
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
kool1027.com
KCSD Announces Holiday Schedule
Kershaw County School District (KCSD) students will be released early from school on Thursday December 15th and Friday December 16th. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and high school students at noon. Woolard Technology Center students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. School breakfasts and lunches will be served to students.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: Thousands line streets for Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights
A crowd estimated at more than 20,000 gathered along the streets of Cayce and West Columbia Saturday evening for the 5th annual Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights. Local law enforcement agencies led the parade, with Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott walking amidst numerous vehicles with lights and sirens going, waving and smiling for the crowd.
Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
