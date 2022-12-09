ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments awarded for Business Watch Program

The Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments received an award Friday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA). They received the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award at the SCLEOA Annual Conference for their Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program was nominated by the Greater Cayce West Columbia...
CAYCE, SC
kool1027.com

Arts Center Announces Auditions for Youth Program

The Arts Center of Kershaw County announces auditions for a Youth Production called “Once Upon A Mattress”. The story offers a delightful twist on a classic fairy tale. Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. After all, a princess is a delicate thing.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Rev War Visitor Center Hosting FREE Event Saturday

The Rev War Visitor Center in Camden and Covey the Boykin Spaniel want to share some Christmas “tails” with you this Saturday, December 17 from 2-4! The event is free but reservations are encouraged through simplyrevolutionary.com. After some tail-waggin’ fun stories, children and family members are invited to share popcorn and hot cocoa while watching a very merry Christmas movie in Liberty Hall. For more information, and to get free reservations, visit simplyrevolutionary.com.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
kool1027.com

North Central HS Dedication Ceremony Announced

The dedication and open house for the newly built North Central High School will be Tuesday, January 3, at 5 p.m. This new facility will open on the school’s original campus with an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. Serving the communities of Bethune, Cassatt, Kershaw, Liberty Hill, Mt. Pisgah, and Westville, the school now has one of the largest attendance zones in South Carolina — 300 square miles.
KERSHAW, SC
News19 WLTX

'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas

COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
COLUMBIA, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

KCSD Announces Holiday Schedule

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) students will be released early from school on Thursday December 15th and Friday December 16th. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and high school students at noon. Woolard Technology Center students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. School breakfasts and lunches will be served to students.
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: Thousands line streets for Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights

A crowd estimated at more than 20,000 gathered along the streets of Cayce and West Columbia Saturday evening for the 5th annual Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights. Local law enforcement agencies led the parade, with Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott walking amidst numerous vehicles with lights and sirens going, waving and smiling for the crowd.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy