ABC4

What to know if you’re getting a real Christmas tree in Utah

It's that time of the year when the debate on whether to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one becomes one of the hottest topics at the dinner table. While an artificial tree wins in terms of longevity, many families look forward to the experience of venturing out into the forest, choosing and cutting a live tree every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
utahstories.com

John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology

Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
OGDEN, UT
lehifreepress.com

Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested

Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Ogden School District delays the start of the school day

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.
OGDEN, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Power Players: 8 influential people in Salt Lake City

We are excited to announce our 2022 power player list.Why it matters: These influential individuals are shaping our city.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Taylor Anderson and Sweet Streets Photo: Courtesy of Taylor AndersonTaylor Anderson co-founded the nonprofit Sweet Streets in 2019 to promote "people-first" urban planning and push back against the cars-first mentality that defines most American cities. Sweet Streets' rising prominence became most evident when its campaign to reduce most...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

