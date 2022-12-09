Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
What to know if you’re getting a real Christmas tree in Utah
It's that time of the year when the debate on whether to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one becomes one of the hottest topics at the dinner table. While an artificial tree wins in terms of longevity, many families look forward to the experience of venturing out into the forest, choosing and cutting a live tree every year.
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
Park City to be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s historic Main Street will be celebrated on NBC’s “TODAY” show Tuesday, December 13. Parkites are invited to put on their best Park City gear […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
utahstories.com
John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology
Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
lehifreepress.com
Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested
Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
Welcome Home: Stein Eriksen Residences
PARK CITY, Utah — A rare opportunity to own one of Deer Valley’s magnificent Stein Eriksen Residences. This stunning ski-in ski-out slopeside townhome features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 6,059 […]
ksl.com
This woman has dedicated 50 years to election work in southern Utah
ENOCH, Iron County — Carolyn Jones has been a constant in the election process in Iron County since 1972 when she first started as a poll worker. Since then, she hasn't missed — or even considered missing — a single election, nor does she plan to slow down anytime soon.
KSLTV
Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
Utah Humane Society celebrates 200,000th adoption with $20 adoption fee
The Humane Society of Utah will be celebrating its 200,000th adoption from Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11, by setting their adoption fee for all animals at $20.
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
ABC 4
Ogden School District delays the start of the school day
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District announced it will be delaying the school day on Monday, Dec. 12 by two hours after heavy overnight snowfall. AM half-day preschool and kindergarten have been canceled in the district, while PM half-day programs will continue as normal, according to the announcement.
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
Axios Power Players: 8 influential people in Salt Lake City
We are excited to announce our 2022 power player list.Why it matters: These influential individuals are shaping our city.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Taylor Anderson and Sweet Streets Photo: Courtesy of Taylor AndersonTaylor Anderson co-founded the nonprofit Sweet Streets in 2019 to promote "people-first" urban planning and push back against the cars-first mentality that defines most American cities. Sweet Streets' rising prominence became most evident when its campaign to reduce most...
