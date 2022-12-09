Read full article on original website
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Founder of Spiritual Word strives to spread Christianity through Black culture
Shawn McKenzie, the founder of the popular social media blogs Spiritual Word and InstaGod Ministries, has made an imprint on the Black community by pairing culture and Christianity. What started as a small platform years ago has led to a substantial following of people looking for the latest celebrity news, relationship questions, inspirational quotes, and entertaining memes.
What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas
Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Whatever Happened To Eggnog Parties?
Hundreds of eggs. Crates of liquors. Pounds of sugar. Gallons of milk and cream. Eggnog parties were once a staple of Christmas in Alabama, but the labor behind the beverage complicates its associated merriment. As polarizing as the drink might be today, eggnog was the height of festive luxury in...
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
BookTrib Giveaway: Two Books to Ring in the Holidays
—∞— A fun and educational entrepreneurship book for kids ages 5-10. Mia and Tiago are trying to win a trip to outer space! But they need a great idea…and where in the world are they supposed to find one of those? With sage advice from Edison Eagle, Mia and Tiago realize that great ideas often come from starting with what you have – who you are, what you know, and whom you know.
