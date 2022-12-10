ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog abandoned, run over by pickup truck driver in San Bernardino County, surveillance video shows

Surveillance video shows a man abandoning a dog in Muscoy, then running over the animal with a pickup truck, San Bernardino County authorities said, prompting detectives to ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The disturbing incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Duffy Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. In the footage, the driver is seen exiting the black truck and walking over to the passenger side, releasing the dog from the vehicle.

The suspect then gets back into the driver's seat but does not allow the dog back into the truck. As the man drives away, he runs over the animal and flees the scene.

The county Animal Care Department later responded to the location and recovered the deceased dog.

Sheriff's investigators launched an investigation after becoming aware of a social media post and video, according to a news release.

Martha Iglesias saw the original video after a neighbor posted it on the Nextdoor app. That neighbor doesn't want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, but said they were alerted by their camera to activity while they were at work.

They contacted an animal shelter to help the injured dog, but it was already too late.

"This is a dangerous person, and I hope they find him," Iglesias said. "He killed an innocent animal that couldn't defend itself. Imagine what he would do to one of us."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Wendi Beaton of the sheriff's Central Station at (909) 387-3545.

robe rey
3d ago

charge him with animal cruelty, and a super fine. that will teach him a lesson.

Bryce Raymond
3d ago

That's evil. All he had to do was take the dog to the pound some parents would have given to their children for a Christmas gift just because you don't want the animal anymore, that doesn't mean someone else wouldn't of wanted it. That is satin in a truck pure evil. I hope the police find this monster A.S.A.P.

Erica Riddle
3d ago

put him in jail for a year then maybe he will learn how not to treat dogs

