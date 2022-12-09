Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $78.89, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical...
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $486.32, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and...
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ
Cummins (CMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cummins (CMI) closed the most recent trading day at $242.12, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost...
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest...
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $535.18, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained...
NASDAQ
Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $23.61, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool...
NASDAQ
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $93.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness...
NASDAQ
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $319.51, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of...
NASDAQ
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $3.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $56.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $27.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $134.21, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
NASDAQ
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks...
