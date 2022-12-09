Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now
Generating strong operating cash flows, these businesses may be trading at a major discount to their long-term potential.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
5 High-Flying Must-Buy Mid Caps for 2023 From a Volatile 2022
We are about to close a highly disappointing 2022 with less than two weeks of trading days left. A record-high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish monetary tightening with a rigorous hike in interest rate and concerns about a near-term recession resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
NASDAQ
2 Pandemic Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond
The pandemic isn't over, but there has been tremendous progress in the fight against it. And now, investors are abandoning many of those companies that made contributions to helping curb the spread of the disease. While it is true that some of those corporations might now have concerning prospects, others...
NASDAQ
Reliance Steel's (RS) Shares Rise 14% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s RS shares have popped 13.9% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 4.3% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a...
NASDAQ
Play the "White Gold" Frenzy With These 3 Lithium Stocks
With rising awareness about greenhouse gases and their effect on global climate, auto biggies are fast shifting gears to e-mobility and the number of electric vehicle (EV) model launches is rapidly increasing. Per Fortune Business Insights, the global EV market is estimated to reach around $1,318 billion by 2028 from $287 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 24.3% during the 2021–2028 time frame.
NASDAQ
2 Winning Finance Stocks That Still Have Room to Run
The Zacks Finance sector comprises a diversified set of players, ranging from banks, investment companies and insurance companies to real estate firms, which offer a varied set of financial services to their clients. While frequent rate hikes, a favorable pricing environment and higher pent-up demand leading to better consumer spending act as tailwinds for the finance stocks, the continued impacts of inflation might dampen their performances.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock?
Investors in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $12.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AES (AES) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Dow (DOW) Stock for Now
Dow Inc. DOW is expected to benefit from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives, firm demand across a number of major markets and investment in high-return projects amid headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. The company’s shares are down 4.3% over a year, compared with a 1.3% decline...
NASDAQ
Here's Why EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 23% in 4 Weeks
EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 23% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
