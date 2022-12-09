Read full article on original website
Related
Chick-fil-A Just Entered A New Area of Business for the First Time Ever
The brand's latest retail endeavor is a nod to its cult-like following among customers.
ConsumerAffairs
When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?
If the pandemic was extra kind to a consumer segment, it had to be the food takeout category. A recent Gloria Food’s study found that 86% of Americans do takeout at least once a month – a metric that has forced restaurant operators to prove that their food will be just as fresh and taste just as good when it reaches someone’s doorsteps than it would if those customers were eating in.
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
ComicBook
Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items
While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
CNET
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Tasting Table
Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays
There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
Popculture
Popeyes Adds New Chicken Sandwich to Menu
It may be 2022, but the fast-food chicken sandwich wars of 2019 are still going strong. More than three years after the long-standing battle began with the introduction of Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich, spurring a squabble between competing restaurants, the beloved fast food chain has done it again! Coming to Popeyes menus nationwide this November is the all-new mouth-watering Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
nrn.com
24 restaurant chains with the most loyal customers
There are many reasons consumers give their loyalty to certain restaurant brands, from service and value to quality and cleanliness, and now including delivery and takeout ability. True loyalty, measuring whether customers are really loyal to a brand or visit for its convenience, is one thing that market research firm...
McDonald’s wants to give you and your friends free food for life if you would use its mobile app
Alternatively, how does a 50-cent double cheeseburger sound?
McDonald's unveils a Texas test restaurant with drive-thru food conveyor belt
McDonald's on Thursday unveiled a test restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on on-the-go and delivery orders that includes a drive-thru food conveyor belt.
nrn.com
15 new ways restaurants reached consumers introduced in 2022
If restaurants have learned anything in 2022, it’s that consumers’ pandemic habits aren’t going away. While many are grateful to be able to dine-in again, others continue to want to pick up meals and take them home. Throughout the year, we’ve seen restaurant chains make permanent changes...
A 'game changer' weight-loss drug is making people disgusted by their favorite foods — including coffee and Chick-fil-A
Semaglutide, sold as Wegovy and Ozempic, seems to be changing people's tastes, making them dislike favorite foods, and making them fuller faster.
nrn.com
Why this holiday season is a great time to give back
In many ways, restaurants play a wide community role. Think back to the original idea of a restaurant: a communal place for people to share a meal, break bread and feel an experiential sense of connection. Whether it’s a chain or an independent restaurant, they serve at the center of their communities with the responsibility to foster relationships with their employees and customers.
Comments / 0