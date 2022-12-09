Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
Attack on Titan Posts Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Update
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive next year, giving anime fans an ending that has become legendary for its controversial final battle that sees the Scout Regiment fighting against their friend Eren Jaeger. With Studio MAPPA returning to the series once again in 2023, the sound director of the upcoming third part of season four has given fans a brief behind-the-scenes look at the effort that is being placed in to the Survey Corps' final ride.
Where to Watch and Stream The Queen's Gambit Free Online
Best sites to watch The Queen's Gambit - Last updated on Dec 12, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Queen's Gambit online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Queen's Gambit on this page.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Actor Cameron Monaghan on Possibly Playing Live-Action Cal Kestis
There is little doubt that Cameron Monaghan has already made his mark in the Star Wars Universe by playing Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. So it only makes sense that he could portray the Padawan in a different project? Monaghan has addressed the possibility of playing Cal in a live-action project based on the Respawn Entertainment video game.
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
Zoe Saldaña Says Motherhood Influenced Her Portrayal of Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water
It's not unusual for actors to have similarities with the characters they play. After all, it's important to connect with the person they portray in their films. Amazingly, Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña says that she shares a lot of things with Neytiri who she first played in 2009, and that her personal experience with motherhood has influenced the character as well.
Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down
When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.
Naruto Proves Sasuke and Sakura Are a Dream Team in New Manga
Naruto isn't shy about its big star, but the Hidden Leaf's knucklehead isn't the only impressive ninja in the place. Team 7 has proven itself to be a threat time and time again. These days, that has been made clearer than ever thanks to a brand-new manga, and it seems the Naruto spin-off is taking the time to show why Sasuke and Sakura might be the real dream team of the group.
Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Wants Boba Fett to Return to His 'Badass Ways'
Earlier this year, Boba Fett finally got his own solo Star Wars project in the seven-episode series The Book of Boba Fett with Temuera Morrison reprising the role. However, it took a different direction in its story as we see him become the crime boss in Tatooine. Some fans are wondering whether we will see the character ever go back to his bounty hunter ways again.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
