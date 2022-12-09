Read full article on original website
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
MedicalXpress
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.
Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
cohaitungchi.com
The Keto Diet for Kidney Disease: What CKD Patients Should Know
Know someone who is looking for this info? Share it!. Even after many years of varying diet trends, the keto diet is still around. Is there a place for the keto diet for kidney disease?. With stage 3, stage 4, transplant or any other stage of kidney disease, there are...
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
Freethink
Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes
A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.
MindBodyGreen
Vitamin D Helps Women 50+ Balance Adipokine Hormones (Great For Blood Sugar & Weight)
You may think adding more physical movement to your weekly routine, getting good sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, and proper hydration are the best (or maybe even only?) ways to optimize your metabolism. But what if I told you that something as simple as taking a vitamin D supplement can help promote healthy body composition and regulate blood sugar levels? *
newsnationnow.com
New TikTok trend may be behind diabetes drug shortage
(NewsNation) — A new TikTok trend is believed to be behind the current diabetes medicine shortage, as the FDA reports Ozempic — which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes — is in short supply. Hashtags #ozempic and #ozempicweightloss have more than 300 million views and counting...
dallasexpress.com
A Parent’s Guide to Type 1 Diabetes
According to the American Diabetes Association, over 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes. In Texas, as of 2021, roughly 2.7 million individuals were diagnosed with the condition, more than one out of every 10 people in the state. While type 2 diabetes is the more prevalent form, upwards of 10%...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
What Is Insulin Stacking?
No one wants to have high blood sugars (or low blood sugars, for that matter). High blood sugars, called hyperglycemia, can make you feel unwell and disrupt your daily routine. In the short term, hyperglycemia can lead to feeling tired and grumpy. You might also find that you are drinking more because you’re thirstier than usual and you might be making frequent trips to the bathroom to urinate. Longer-term, hyperglycemia is linked with causing certain complications, such as heart and kidney disease, as well as nerve damage and eye problems.
Want to prevent diabetes? What you need to know about the disease and your health
A topic I have often written about is insulin resistance. My goal is to draw attention to a devastating condition that is growing by leaps and bounds with no end in sight for Americans. What’s more, it’s preventable and if you do the right things, it’s very likely you will improve and ultimately can remove this huge risk to your health.
