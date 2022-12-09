ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
Ask a Designer: How Can I Install Lighting Above My Dining Room Table Without Hardwiring?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?

As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
The hottest trend in fireplaces? Using them to warm up a kitchen or bathroom

(BPT) - In the past few years homes have become vital sanctuaries — places where you and your family want to feel comfortable, cozy and serene. Recent shifts in home design are responding to this need, while also reflecting a desire for beauty and luxury. As a result, fireplaces are seriously trending — not just for living rooms or bedrooms, but even kitchens and bathrooms.
What Exactly Does the “Q” in “Q-tips” Stand For?

Q-tips, those hygienic products that you can use for everything from “gently applying ointments and creams,” to “clean[ing] and dust [ing] even hard to reach places,” are staples of doctor’s offices and medicine cabinets the whole world over. It’s no mystery that people often ignore the company’s warnings and use them as implements of ear-cleaning, but you know what is a mystery? What in the heck the Q means. It’s probably one of the little things you’ve always wondered about.
How To Install Cedar Shingle Siding

Cedar shingle siding is beautiful, durable and probably not as difficult to install as you think. Here's how to install this premium natural siding. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
What Should a Basement’s Humidity Be?

You’ve heard the phrase: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”. Uttering this inspires knowing nods or annoyed eye rolls, depending on your perspective. Humidity, relative humidity, dew point — isn’t it just hot outside? What do those terms even mean? And what do they have to do with your basement?
Why Are My Christmas Lights Not Working?

The good news is that there are only a few things can go wrong with holiday lights, and they're relatively easy to fix. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How To Keep a Poinsettia Alive After Christmas

What is the top-selling plant in the world? According to Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, author of Bloom: The Secrets of Growing Flowering Houseplants Year-Round, it’s the poinsettia. Amazingly, nearly 70 million poinsettias are sold each year, mostly from mid-November right up until Christmas. The poinsettia is so popular that National...
How To Install Ice-Proof Rain Gutters

Ice accumulation on your roof can be a major problem over a long winter. Learn how to install ice-proof rain gutters and rest easy. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How to Choose Hardwood Colors for Your Home

Hardwoods provide a beautiful look and feel to your floors and can increase the value of your home. Choosing hardwood colors can be difficult if you want to renovate or update your hardwood flooring. When deciding on hardwood colors, you want to make sure you love them. Otherwise, you may...
How Much Does It Cost To Hire an Electrician vs. DIY?

There’s an old expression attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “Time is money.” That phrase carries a lot of weight when trying to decide if you should hire a contractor for electrical work or perform it yourself. Electrical contractors know how precious time is. They have a business to...
Can You Add a Basement To a House?

My immediate reaction to the question of whether you can add a basement to an existing home was “No way!” It’s not the first time I’ve been wrong, though. Not even the first time today. Turns out, adding a basement involves an incredible amount of work...
