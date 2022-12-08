ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated

MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Woman found dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Waukegan. The woman was discovered slumped over in a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics. Police said the woman had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
tmj4.com

18-year-old killed in shooting near 20th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 20th and Nash Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee police said in a statement the deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police did not have any other details. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police find missing woman and two young children

MILWAUKEE — UPDTAE SUNDAY 10:37 PM - Milwaukee Police Department says they have been found safe. Milwaukee police are looking for three critically missing persons. They say 23-year-old Brianna Futch, 2-year-old Bria Bray and 1-year-old Xessex Bray were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to MPD they were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days. Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing. County officials say...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that an examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm. Emergency surgery was performed Thursday.
FRANKLIN, WI
wlip.com

OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha stabbing, jury finds man guilty of intentional homicide

KENOSHA, Wis. - A jury found a Kenosha man guilty Friday of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a 2021 stabbing and shooting. Ranon Brownlee, 51, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors said he stabbed and shot a woman in what police described as a domestic violence incident.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

