FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated
MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Waukegan. The woman was discovered slumped over in a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics. Police said the woman had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her […]
WISN
'Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?' Family of woman, child found submerged in lake demands answers
MILWAUKEE — The investigation continues after a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, Khalilah Brister, and her 7-year-old daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, were found dead in Northridge Lake on Thursday afternoon. Their mother and grandmother is outraged, heartbroken and begging for answers. Jackie Brister said she knew her daughter wasn't well and said...
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
UPMATTERS
20-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by drunken driver in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports on December 12, around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue (HWY 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane for a two-vehicle accident.
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Driver of Milwaukee Public Works truck, 2 victims dead in fiery hit-and-run off WI-100
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received...
tmj4.com
18-year-old killed in shooting near 20th and Nash
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 20th and Nash Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee police said in a statement the deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police did not have any other details. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for car involved in hit-and-run of bicyclist
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a car that struck a bicyclist near West North Avenue and North 2nd Street at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. The car was last seen traveling east on West North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. The car in question...
WISN
Milwaukee city official weighs in on mother, daughter found dead in lake
MILWAUKEE — Calls for help from the family of 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson and her mother, 25-year-old Khalilah Brister went unanswered, their family says. Family identified them as the pair found dead in the Northridge Lake on Dec. 8. Now that family is reeling with the pain of wishing more...
WISN
Police find missing woman and two young children
MILWAUKEE — UPDTAE SUNDAY 10:37 PM - Milwaukee Police Department says they have been found safe. Milwaukee police are looking for three critically missing persons. They say 23-year-old Brianna Futch, 2-year-old Bria Bray and 1-year-old Xessex Bray were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to MPD they were...
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
3 dead in Wauwatosa city truck crash, 10 vehicles involved
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days. Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing. County officials say...
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
wtmj.com
“The ball was dropped”: Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley opens up about Northridge Lake deaths
MILWAUKEE — As majority of the world prepares to be filled with holiday cheer, the City of Milwaukee is left in mourning after a couple of deadly incidents within days of each other. The first incident occurred on Dec. 8 where a 25-year-old mother and her 7-year-old child were...
wtmj.com
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that an examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm. Emergency surgery was performed Thursday.
wlip.com
OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha stabbing, jury finds man guilty of intentional homicide
KENOSHA, Wis. - A jury found a Kenosha man guilty Friday of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a 2021 stabbing and shooting. Ranon Brownlee, 51, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors said he stabbed and shot a woman in what police described as a domestic violence incident.
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
