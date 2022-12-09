Read full article on original website
Related
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Dow (DOW) Stock for Now
Dow Inc. DOW is expected to benefit from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives, firm demand across a number of major markets and investment in high-return projects amid headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. The company’s shares are down 4.3% over a year, compared with a 1.3% decline...
NASDAQ
REPYY vs. FUPBY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks have likely encountered both Repsol SA (REPYY) and Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR (FUPBY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in HP (HPQ) Stock?
Investors in HP Inc. HPQ need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
The 9 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Your bills come monthly. Why not your dividend checks? These are some of the best monthly dividend stocks for 2023 income planning.
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Ares Capital (ARCC) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Solid Earnings Growth to Buy Ahead of 2023
As 2023 approaches, from an investment standpoint, it will be prudent for investors to look out for stocks with superb earnings growth. After all, irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run.
Comments / 0