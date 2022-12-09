ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Zacks.com

4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now

The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
NASDAQ

Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Dow (DOW) Stock for Now

Dow Inc. DOW is expected to benefit from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives, firm demand across a number of major markets and investment in high-return projects amid headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. The company’s shares are down 4.3% over a year, compared with a 1.3% decline...
NASDAQ

REPYY vs. FUPBY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks have likely encountered both Repsol SA (REPYY) and Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR (FUPBY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone...
NASDAQ

Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in HP (HPQ) Stock?

Investors in HP Inc. HPQ need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ

Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
NASDAQ

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Wall Street Analysts See Ares Capital (ARCC) as a Buy: Should You Invest?

The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks With Solid Earnings Growth to Buy Ahead of 2023

As 2023 approaches, from an investment standpoint, it will be prudent for investors to look out for stocks with superb earnings growth. After all, irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run.

